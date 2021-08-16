MX Player drops the soulful track - Maula, for its upcoming series - Sabka Sai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI/Mediawire): Recently, MX Player dropped the teaser for MX Original Series - Sabka Sai which garnered positive feedback from the viewers on the platform.

Starring Raj Arjun, the series highlights the journey of Sufi Saint - Sai Baba and the makers have now launched its soulful track - Maula, a beautiful composition sung by popular singer Divya Kumar.

Sabka Sai is close to the director Ajit Bhairavkar for more than one reason. Not many know, but the filmmaker belongs from Shirdi and shares a personal connection with the holy town. He grew up listening to the miraculous tales of Sai Baba and has had ancestors who had the privilege and fortune of meeting the Sufi Saint as well. On directing Sabka Sai, he shares, "I'm a devotee of Sai Baba and in these uncertain times, I believe one can never have enough of these inspiring stories. Through this show, I've made a sincere attempt to revisit his lessons that are even more relevant today. His teachings about universal love, and social equality finds a tremendous echo in his followers."

About the track, Ajit adds, "When I heard the bhajan, it completely moved me and it brings you a sense of peace. The melody captures the perfect essence of Sai and his teachings. The beautiful lyrics highlight how Baba believed that there was just one God even though there may be many routes to attain him, and he always said -Sabka Malik Ek, even though he himself was worshipped by many people."

Watch the song here:(https://bit.ly/SabkaSai_MaulaVideoSong)

The song Maula is sung by Divya Kumar, music by Shailendra Barve, lyrics by Jitendra Joshi and is mixed and mastered by - Rupak Thakur.

The trailer for Sabka Sai will be launched on 17th August, 2021. Stay tuned for more

