MX Player releases the trailer of a revenge based political drama, Raktanchal 2

You would like to read
- Braj Bhushan Jha has been graced with the Times Excellence Award 2021
- Bajaj Group appoints Neeraj Jha as Group President and Chief Communications Officer
- Health Minister launches E-clinic for the first time in Bihar
- Specialty tea brand Samaara set to scale up physical presence across India
- Director Jai Prakash Mishra honoured with the "Dada Saheb Phalke Icon Award Films" as the Best Director for "Good Morning EMI"
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 2 (ANI/Mediawire): Political rallies, roadshows and passionate speeches defending their reign in the face of a spirited challenge by the opposition - elections in India are the only events that wholly captures the imagination of millions of citizens.
As the heat and dust of the march to the polls engulfs multiple states, MX Player brings viewers the highly anticipated MX Original Series Raktanchal 2 which promises iss baar, ranneeti nahi - rajneeti hogi. Inspired by true events of the early 90s when the entire dynamics of UP politics was about to change, Raktanchal 2 is a 9-episodic political-drama set in a backdrop of revenge, deceit and power games at the behest of its four main protagonists - Ramanand Rai (Ashish Vidyarthi), Vijay Singh (Kranti Prakash Jha), Waseem Khan (Nikitin Dheer) and Saraswati Devi (Mahie Gill).
Directed by Ritam Srivastav, it also stars Karan Patel and Soundarya Sharma in pivotal roles. Starting 11th February, all episodes of this high octane narrative will stream for free exclusively on MX Player.
Watch the trailer here: (https://bit.ly/Raktanchal2_Trailer)
The intriguing trailer highlights how political equations are about to change as these power-hungry adversaries set their eyes on becoming the new CM. Ramanand Rai, a senior politician, has powerful competition from Waseem Khan who was one of the big tender mafias of Purvanchal and has now entered active politics, while Sarawasti Devi - a sole woman representative of the state also wants to stake claim to the coveted CM chair. Suddenly, one day, the media announces Vijay Singh is alive which throws everyone's plans off track.
Commenting on his journey, Nikitin Dheer says, "Playing Waseem has always been difficult. This character is very complex and has multiple emotions running high at each turn which is what compelled me to take this role. From learning dialects of UP to dressing the part as a politician, I have given this character my best shot. I only hope that the audience appreciates my role as much as they did in the first season."
Talking about Raktanchal 2, Kranti Prakash Jha said, "I am really excited for the second season of Raktanchal. After ending season 1 on a cliffhanger, Vijay's comeback is much awaited and this time round - rajneeti banayega Purvanchal ko Raktanchal. I can't wait to see the audience reaction to the trailer."
Mahie Gill on being a part of Raktanchal 2 said, "Proud, and defiant, Saraswati Devi is an enigma who is taking this male dominated world by storm. After playing such a powerful character on screen, inspired by real-life instances from the early 90s, I realized what it takes to be a woman in Indian politics."
Talking about his experience, Ashish Vidyarthi said, "We have created an exciting political drama for our audience that unfolds the murky world of politics, and I hope they shower us with the same love and support as they did during Raktanchal season 1."
Stream all episodes of MX Original Series Raktanchal 2 for free, only on MX Player
starting 11th February, 2022
Download the App Now
Web:(https://www.mxplayer.in)
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor