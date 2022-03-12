MX Player releases trailer of Roohnaiyat, a romantic mystery drama

You would like to read
- Malaika Arora and other B-Town celebs add glamour to Brands Impact's Golden Glory Awards '21
- CINELAL, the new OTT platform is all set to launch with original content by Alankrit Rathod
- BBC Studios expands reach of premium British drama through new partnership with MX Player
- Romantic duet 'Mujhe Meri Tarah' by Jyotica Tangri and Sanket Banker releasing shortly
- Music video director Akash Yadav's 'Mubarakaan' and 'Kyun Gaye Tum' romantic songs to touch the heartstrings of audiences
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI/Mediawire): From love at first sight to fairytale endings, the portrayal of raw romance on-screen often leaves viewers with butterflies in their stomach. But whether it is real or reel, finding one's soulmate has always been a roller coaster ride. Your first date, moments of intimacy, first fight, the spark of jealousy and the journey of realising if this is love for life is what makes it so interesting.
MX Player's Original Series, Roohaniyat is all that and more. Set to release on March 23, Roohaniyat is a romantic mystery drama starring Arjun Bijlani, Kanika Mann, Aman Verma and Smita Bansal in pivotal roles.
The fascinating trailer captures the engaging theme of 'Is Forever Love A Lie'. While navigating the path of true love, Prisha meets Saveer and falls head over heels for him. But what awaits is a dark and twisted secret as her love interest is not exactly as she had hoped for. Saveer who once believed in love has suddenly lost all interest in it while Prisha is a hopeless romantic. Their ideas of love are poles apart. Will Prisha be able to make Saveer restore his belief in love, or will their lives take another twist?
Watch the trailer here: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ABisJJ0DGn8) (https://bit.ly/Roohaniyat_Trailer)
Commenting on the release, Arjun Bijlani says, 'Shooting for this series has been an amazing experience. This show is all about finding answers to whether love forever exists. This is not your usual love story. It has twists and turns that no one expects. I can't wait to see the audience's reaction to the trailer."
Kanika Mann says, "When I read the script of Roohaniyat, it had me hooked from the very start. Prisha is an unpredictable girl who believes in the concept of true love and soulmates. I could relate to that character being a hopeless romantic myself. I hope the audience enjoys the series and appreciates our work."
Stay tuned to stream all episodes of MX Original Series, Roohaniyat for free, only on MX Player
Download the App Now
Web: (https://www.mxplayer.in/)
Stay connected with us
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor