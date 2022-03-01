MX Studios presents Wanderlust: Starring TV's most loved couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

You would like to read
- Abhinav Immigration received approval for Canada Startup Visa with Family
- Tribute to Sidharth Shukla: Bhamla Foundation Crowdfunding on Ketto.org to commemorate Sidharth Shukla by bringing his Dream to Fruition
- Abhinav Immigration targets revenue of Rs 125-150 crore in next five years
- Pharande Spaces announces festive launch of Vaanya - Woodsville Phase 4
- Former CEO of General Electric Energy South Asia, Nandkumar Dhekne invests in yearbook Canvas, backed by Marwari Catalysts Ventures
New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/Mediawire): Across the world, the last two years saw life as we knew it change and today, we have all emerged stronger with a renewed vigour to live in the moment. We are more impulsive when it comes to having fun, trying out fresh things, and exploring new places.
Bringing alive this newfound sense of adventure - MX Studios presents 'Wanderlust', featuring Indian Television's most loved couple - Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, where they succumb to the 'Yes' theory in life. This 6-part series captures the madly in love duo experiencing the culture of Abu Dhabi in a unique way - be it hitting the beach, enjoying the luxuries of life, experimenting with adrenaline-pumping activities and overall - satiating their wanderlust!
Each episode of the show offers a variety of memorable experiences that Rubina and Abhinav undertake in the picturesque Abu Dhabi. From trying different cuisines to exploring hidden gems in this beautiful city and finding that picture-perfect moment to chronicle their day, the couple is seen living their best life. Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla hope to make up for the lost year with this series and do everything they could not do in 2020.
Talking about this unscripted travelogue, Rubina Dilaik said, "As a couple, we've always loved to explore the world and travel with an open mind. 'Wanderlust' is the best thing that could have happened to us after lockdown - being stuck at home and unable to do anything, we realized that we needed to bring the adrenaline rush back into our lives. Many of our real-life stories & personal quirks will also come to life in this unscripted 6-part series and I think it's yet another way for us to connect with our fans while doing what we love to do."
Abhinav Shukla added saying, "Wanderlust highlights the thrill, entertainment, beaches, safaris, dining, and cuisine - everything that the city of Abu Dhabi is well known for. We are extremely excited to be a part of this series that will stream for the large and diverse audience base of MX Player. It has given us the chance to take risks, overcome our fears and explore the exciting Emirati life that we wouldn't ever have been able to do so intrinsically otherwise."
Watch the trailer of this intriguing travel series here: (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLYrBV4cn1g & feature=youtu.be)
Stream all episodes for free, starting 4th March exclusively on MX Player.
Download the App Now
Web:(https://www.mxplayer.in)
This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor