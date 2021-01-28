MX TakaTak collaborates with movies- Madam Chief Minister, Red, Eeswaran as short video partner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 28 (ANI/Mediawire): Ranking #4 amongst the Breakout Social Apps 2020 in terms of Monthly Active Users in India (as per the recent State of Mobile 2021 report by App Annie), MX TakaTak has emerged as the biggest short video app that is loved by its users and large community of content creators.

In a short span of time, this young homegrown platform has become the market leader in the short video app category and appeals to most millennials, catering to over 100Mn Monthly Active Users.

MX TakaTak has collaborated with highly anticipated movies within Bollywood as well as South Movies and is the exclusive short video partner for 'Madam Chief Minister', 'Red' & 'Eeswaran'.

Starring Richa Chadha in the titular role of a woman who rises against all odds to become the CM, Madam Chief Minister also features Akshay Oberoi, Manav Kaul and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles. This film marks the second collaboration of MX TakaTak with T-Series Films, after the coming of age comedy - Indoo Ki Jawani.

Bengaluru and Chennai feature in the top 10 high engagement markets for MX TakaTak, and the association with southern blockbusters further helps the brand widen its existing user base in these cities.

Action thriller film 'Red' stars Ram Pothineni in a double role and is directed by Kishore Tirumala. This Telugu film features Nivetha Pethuraj and Amritha Aiyer in pivotal roles and was released on 14th January 2021.

MX TakaTak has also marked its debut Tamil partnership with the film 'Eeswaran', starring Silambarasn & Nidhi Agarwal, which is directed by Suseenthiran.

With an aim to provide its talented set of content creators with new, exciting content opportunities - the platform is looking forward to more such active and relevant associations.

MX TakaTak has shown huge growth in terms of users, time spent on the app and is the preferred platform for content creators across the country.

Among other accolades, the app has also been named the #1 app in the list of Top Free Genuine Apps and the Best Fun App 2020 by Google Play Store.

Download MX TakaTak now: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.next.innovation.takatak & hl=en & shortlink=cdf9a4fd & pid=PR_TAKATAK & c=pr_takatak_30072020

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)