MX TakaTak stars Aashika Bhatia and Shezaada Kakkar are all set to meet Karan Johar at the Bigg Boss OTT house!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI/Mediawire): Bigg Boss OTT, one of the biggest reality shows of the nation, is making headlines for various reasons.

With Karan Johar as the host for the season, Bigg Boss has now joined the OTT bandwagon and the internet has undeniably gone gaga.

Creating a new storm for digital enthusiasts across the country, India's leading short format video app, MX TakaTak as the social media partner of the show is giving its creator community a once in a lifetime opportunity. MX TakaTak sensations, Aashika Bhatia and Shezaadaa.k.a Akshay Kakkar will get the chance to share the stage with Karan Johar this weekend and meet the contestants in the house.

MX TakaTak is home to 150+ Mn active month users and gives over 48Mn unique content creators from within the country a large platform to showcase their creativity and entertain the audience in the best possible way. This chosen duo will be seen interacting and throwing a TakaTak challenge for the popular Bigg Boss contestants - Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat, among others.

MX TakaTak has always encouraged and nurtured their creators to showcase their real and natural talents. This is the first time in the history of entertainment that social media influencers are invited on a reality show like BiggBoss and this is an enormous success story for both the platforms which share the same vision of entertainment and a massive mass audience connect.

Speaking about how she is looking forward to meeting Karan Johar, Aashika Bhatia said, "As a child artist, I have long been a part of the television industry and Bigg Boss has been one of the reality shows I enjoy watching. Karan Johar is an iconic producer/director and watching his enthralling movies has been the fuel to my passion for acting. I started creating content on India's leading short format video app- MX TakaTak about a year ago and there has been no stopping me since then. The exposure and love I received from my audience on the MX TakaTak has truly inspired me to create different types of content and I am looking forward to meeting the legendary Karan Johar."

Shezaada, on entering the Bigg Boss House said, "As a content creator, my journey started without me being aware about the power of social media. I started with dance & expressing myself as that made me happy and it instantly connected with the audience. It encourages me when I see that the plus-size community is inspired and motivated by my videos. I have been a huge Bollywood and Karan Johar fan, his movies are an absolute delight. Meeting him is more than a dream come true for me. I am honoured to be part of the MX TakaTak family and I'm thankful to them for giving me the opportunity to share the stage with the legend himself."

Aashika Bhatia is an internet sensation and popular TV star and Shezaada, also known as Akshay Kakkar of MTV Ace of space 2 fame will make an appearance in this Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss OTT. Both these notable personalities have created a name for themselves in the digital world through their content on India's leading short format video app- MX TakaTak. Aashika rules her MX TakaTak account with a massive fan following of 19.2M. On the other end, Shezaadaa.k.a Akshay Kakkar is a plus size model/actor who is also popular for his graceful dance move videos on MX TakaTak with 9.8M followers and is an inspiration to many people.

Don't forget to tune in and witness MX TakaTak stars, Aashika and Shezaada shine on the Bigg Boss OTT stage!

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/Mediawire)

