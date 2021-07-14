MX TakaTak turns one and celebrates the power of short videos with the launch of #MainBhiSuperstar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14 (ANI/Mediawire): MX Player's short video platform - MX TakaTak has turned one and is celebrating milestone achievements like growing to a large and diverse user base with over 150+ mn monthly active users, a community of over 48+ mn unique creators, and a mammoth 355Mn+ Installs in this short span of time.

A market leader in its segment, MX TakaTak has constantly offered budding talent a chance to hone their skills of content creation and has been driving exciting campaigns to amplify user-generated content. From launching an INR 100 Cr Creator Fund to announcing the MX TakaTak Launchpad Program, these creator-first initiatives have been a testament to its vision of nurturing emerging artists.

Speaking about completing a year, Karan Bedi, CEO, MX Group says, "The last one year has seen phenomenal growth for this platform and we've successfully built an ecosystem of amazing influencers and celebrities who keep our large user base entertained with engaging content across multiple categories. We've garnered interest from advertisers across categories and we're delighted to join hands with renowned brands like PayTM and Pepsi to curate entertaining branded hashtag challenges at such a nascent stage of our monetisation journey. In the months to come, we will continue to invest in finding and enabling great creators, further investing in our recommendation engine and bringing our users state of the art features that will enhance their content creation and consumption experience."

As part of its celebrations, the young brand has announced an extensive UGC talent hunt campaign- #MainBhiSuperstar, providing an opportunity for creators to fulfill their lifelong dream of becoming a star. As part of this campaign, three creators will get a chance to star in an MX Player Original.

Speaking about the same, Karan added, "#MainBhiSuperstar is our small way of giving back to this large community of aspiring creators by making their dreams a reality and gratifying them with a chance to feature in an MX Player Original. MX Player is one of the biggest stages for the Indian creative ecosystem and this initiative will not only drive synergies between both platforms but also serves as a unique opportunity for the incredibly talented MX TakaTak community to enter the mainstream as actors."

Slated from 7th to 31st July, #MainBhiSuperstar campaign will handpick outstanding talent from the country wherein creators would be required to showcase their skills by enacting any movie scene of their choice. The content would be judged based on their 15 second video submission where an array of emotions is expressed right from happiness to anger to romance etc.

