"My contribution to the society in these testing times is only a fragment of what the society has given me" - Nitin Agarwal

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 26 (ANI/PNN): Nitin Agarwal from Jaipur, Rajasthan, began his journey alone as a social activist in 2016 and now has a team of over 30 members and volunteers helping him create a well-fed and well-educated society through Janta Rasoi and other projects.

His most popular contributions have been during the time of pandemic; the setup of "Janta Rasoi" which has served food to over 15 lakh people to date, and the assistance provided to migrant workers to ensure that they reach their homes safely amidst lockdown.

During times when people are barely able to take care of themselves & their families, he & his team have been working tirelessly to support of thousands of families. He even received applaud and assistance from the government officials as the Rasoi was supported & established under the Rajasthan government's campaign "Koi Bhuka na Soye."

Leaders, rising heroes, social workers, and activists are emerging abound in our country, especially on a localized level. This in turn is helping our country grow on a community level and ensuring that help reaches the remotest of areas. Nitin Agarwal, one such laudatory activist, has taken efforts through his sanitary pad distribution drive in rural areas, blood donation drive, mask distribution cycle, public kitchen setup, spreading awareness about the pandemic and precautions, etc.

Nitin is the Founder and CEO of Designhopes, a digital marketing company. His campaigns are self-funded, though one of the NGOs that he works with is called Sujas Sanskritik Sewa Sansthan.

For the last one year, he is actively involved in distributing medicines, raw materials, masks and other essential items to underprivileged families to warrant good health. During this year he further ran various awareness and vaccination camps concerning Covid-19 with the help of local MLAs and administration in more than 70 CHC's & PHC's. Alongside, Covid Care Centers were also established in Jaipur serving thousands of residents with all-rounded medical care.

Nitin Agarwal and his marketing strategist, Sidhant Sidana, worked together on multiple campaigns to ensure the accurate niche of people was targeted and comforted. These initiatives were either self-funded or done in association and partnership with NGOs; as Nitin Agarwal is a renowned public figure, his popularity attracted and sustained a lot of collaborations. Through these initiatives, he has helped more than 25 lakh people in a myriad of ways.

In Nitin's words, "During unpredictable times a community that stands together and tall will reap a bright future. It is a part of our basic virtue - help those you can, and you shall receive the help you need."

