My Yoga Culture announces exclusive yoga and meditation courses

Bhopal (Madha Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI/Heylin Spark): My Yoga Culture is the one-stop destination for health, mindfulness, breathing, and nutrition. My Yoga Culture has announced exclusive courses in yoga, pranayama, meditation and yoga therapies.

Their exclusive courses provide multiple yoga styles with profound knowledge in Hatha Yoga, Restorative Yoga, Yin Yoga, Pranayam, Mudras, Yoga Nidra Yoga, and other styles of yoga. These courses and their professional yoga therapists help align your workout and diet to procure maximum benefits.

Yoga is a holistic approach towards a healthy body and mind. By aligning your body, mind, and soul, you are close to a blessed life. Supported by a team of yoga experts and yoga therapists, My yoga culture has a solution for your health issues. The experts focus on Alignment based Yoga practices that engage targeted body parts to protect them from being injured.

Through Therapy yoga, you can improve physical and mental health by amalgamating your mind, body, and spirit. The sedentary lifestyle is a threat to the human body, attracting problems like thyroid, high blood pressure, diabetes, PCOS, backache, cervical, anxiety, and depression. With the rising physical and mental health issues, embracing yoga can yield better results.

Yoga is the way of life that adds to your energy, strength, & beauty helping you balance body, mind, and soul.

Yogini Kanchan, the Founder & CEO of My Yoga Culture believes in the power of yoga. Through regular yoga practice and her personal experience, she understood yoga is the foundation for a healthy life. She says, "Being mindful is the only way to keep your thoughts under control. And, this is possible by switching to yoga therapies that are meant to give you positive results gradually." As an E-RYT 200 & YACEP with Yoga Alliance; USA Certified Aerial Yoga Expert, Certified Nutritionist, and Dietician, she has developed programs for yoga practitioners to understand Postures, Alignment, Props, Joint Mechanics, and Muscle control for prevention of injuries. Kanchan started 'My yoga culture' to spread the word about the benefits of yoga and help needy people.

With a mission to transform lives through yoga, My Yoga Culture has embarked upon its journey. Visit (https://www.myyogaculture.com/) for the latest yoga styles and exclusive courses. With online yoga studios like 'My Yoga Culture', you are on the right track to self-discovery, revival, and exploration.

This story is provided by Heylin Spark. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Heylin Spark)

DISCLAIMER

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)