MyBabyBabbles.com's 12 Days of Christmas Sale to commence from December 1

You would like to read
- 7 top notch tips to score merit ranks in Maths and Science Olympiads
- How to prepare better to obtain merit rank in Olympiad Exams for classes 1 to 5
- Tata CLiQ Luxury encourages thoughtful gifting this festive season with 10 on 10 sale
- Ram Charan becomes the new Brand Ambassador of Disney Hotstar
- Why kids for classes 1 to 5 to be encourage for Olympiad exams?
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI/PNN): Children's luxury platform My Baby Babbles (MyBabyBabbles.com) is hosting a Christmas sale you do not want to miss.
Christened "12 Days of Christmas", the sale from December 1 to 12 brings amazing discounts on the entire range of luxury baby products. The sale offers an opportunity to purchase a wide range of world-class products at unbelievable and never-before prices.
But, here's a word of caution against delaying the purchase of your favourite products. Be it some cool toys and games, exciting books and stationery, attractive baby bedding, must-have newborn essentials, innovative baby shower gifts, or any others you would want to buy, the specially-curated products at the award-winning website will be a part of the Christmas Sale for only a day.
A new day will see a completely new range of products being a part of the special Christmas Sale. Saying Blink and you will miss it is hardly an exaggeration, so make sure you log on to MyBabyBabbles.com every day from December 1 to 12 and make the most of the opportunity to buy your favourite products at the most amazing prices from the comfort of your home. The website delivers the products pan India and offers gifting services too.
MyBabyBabbles.com also houses "Santa's Gift Shop", where any and every product you can potentially need for a perfect Christmas is available. Be it personalised stockings, ornaments, tree skirts, Santa sacks, Christmas decorations, Christmas t-shirts onesies and pyjamas, cookie & hot chocolate activity kits, fun DIY activity boxes, and many more, MyBabyBabbles.com is a Christmas lovers paradise.
The luxury e-retailer also offers personalisation for a range of products, making it a one-stop shop for all Christmas needs and gifting options.
Some of the featured brands available on the MyBabyBabbles.com sale include BABYZEN, Bambo Nature, Beaba, Disney, Orchard Toys, Masilo, Skip Hop, Stephen Joseph, Stokke and dozens more.
(https://mybabybabbles.com/?utm_source=News & amp;utm_medium=Website & amp;utm_campaign=Christmas-WebsiteNews) (MyBabyBabbles.com) was conceived with the idea that raising kids is hard, shopping for them shouldn't be. Every single product sold on the website is carefully curated and hand-picked. Given the focus on innovative designs and ensuring high quality at the heart of each product, the website has emerged as the most popular and preferred one-stop for all baby products requirements over the years.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor