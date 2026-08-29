VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 29: As India's fashion, beauty and lifestyle ecosystem is witnessing increasing adoption of personalised shopping, creator-led commerce and instant gratification, Myntra is playing a key role in strengthening the future of e-commerce with its cutting-edge tech-led innovations in these aspects. At its flagship brand conclave, Myntra Tech Threads 2026, themed 'Where Velocity Meets Voice,' the company showcased an expansive suite of pioneering AI-led innovations, tech-enabled hyperlocal delivery infrastructure and social commerce features designed to enhance how consumers discover style and how brands scale. The Convergence of Industry Leadership, Culture and Technology Myntra Tech Threads 2026 conclave brought some of the biggest names from leading global and domestic brands under one roof.

The collective dialogue under the theme 'Building Brands for Velocity and Voice', by Daniel Lopez Garcia - Chief Commercial Officer and Board Member, MANGO, Varun Alagh - Co-founder and CEO (Chief Dad), Honasa Consumer Limited, Helena Kuylenstierna - Country Director, H & M India, Amisha Jain - MD & CEO, Arvind Fashions Limited and Abhishek Ganguly - Co-founder and CEO, Agilitas Sports Limited moderated by Sharon Pais, Head of Myntra underscored an industry consensus: sustainable brand growth now requires the integration of real-time consumer signals, creator-led engagement and tech-led supply chains. With India as a strategically important market, brands are excited about the untapped opportunity and how technology will play a role in propelling the industry's growth.

Speaking about the event, Sharon Pais, Head of Myntra, said, "Myntra Tech Threads was a great opportunity to hear from our brand partners on how our tech-led innovations are propelling their journey on the platform to build for the evolving customer needs. Propositions such as Glamstream, which blends shoppers, influencers, and culture for inspiration; AI-led personalisation for seamless operations for brands and product discovery by customers and M-Now for rapid fulfilment are helping brands build deeper salience with customers and powering their growth at scale. Together with the ecosystem, we continue to redefine the e-lifestyle experience with technology at the core."

Powering e-lifestyle across discovery, brand acceleration and speed From intuitive, conversational discovery with Maya, inspiration-led shopping experience via Glamstream to enhanced AI styling assistance, precision sizing and concept-based AI recommendations, these pioneering tech features from the company's stable provide a seamless and holistic shopping experience. For partner brands, the AI-Powered Brand Stack compresses multi-week design lifecycles into minutes, while 'Mitra', the revamped partner app, acts as an operational strategist towards accelerating the growth journey of the brands. Additionally, at the event, conversations by Sania Mirza, Sunil Chhetri and Gaurav Kapur brought their perspectives on leadership to the fore, exploring performance, adaptability and decision-making in crucial times.

Giving a befitting closure to the event was the fashion show, spotlighting trends resonating with today's consumers. The show was graced by Malaika Arora, the co-creator of Maejoy, who expressed her pleasure at working with the company to bring her vision to life. In addition to collaborative dialogues, the event honoured the expansive ecosystem of partner brands by conferring awards across various fashion, beauty, and lifestyle categories. These accolades recognised the brands on the platform that are actively innovating to shape consumer choices while driving their marketplace growth. Myntra Tech Threads 2026 brought together brands, technology, creators and cultural voices under one roof, reflecting Myntra's role at the intersection of commerce, technology and culture.

About Myntra Myntra is one of India's leading destinations for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, offering a curated collection of popular brands across categories. With a focus on discovery, personalisation, and convenience, Myntra serves millions of customers nationwide through its app-first ecosystem. Myntra has transformed the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle shopping experience in the country through its pioneering speed-focused initiatives, M-Express and M-Now. Its industry-leading technology, fashion-forward insights, and creator-led content make it the preferred platform for Gen-Z and millennial shoppers. Myntra continues to shape how India discovers and experiences style, with beauty emerging as one of its fastest-growing segments. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)