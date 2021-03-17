Myprotein delights fitness enthusiasts with fabulous offers through March

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Leading sports nutrition brand, Myprotein is making the month of March special for its loyal patrons. Empowering women through its #MyChallengesFuelMe campaign to satiating its customer cravings by launching new products to promoting healthy eating during festivities through its #MyHoliMyWhey campaign and discounts, the brand has left no stone unturned in becoming the sought-after nutrition brand for fitness enthusiasts.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Myprotein launched a campaign globally #MyChallengesFuelMe. Through this campaign, the brand showcased female athletes and influencers who have overcome unseen odds to achieve glory and have become inspirations to many across generations.

Expanding its already extensive and assorted product range, Myprotein introduces two delectable products. The latest Gooey Filled Cookie - Chocolate Chip, is set to change the snacking game forever. The protein-filled cookie's irresistible gooey centre, deliciously rich dough and indulgent smooth filling makes it hard to believe that not only is it low in sugar but also helps in reaching daily protein requirements. Another product adding to the brand's offerings is the Sugar-Free Sauce - Sweet Chilli Flavour. The flavoursome low-calorie condiment is ideal to liven up healthy lunches and post-workout snacks.

Living in the land of festivals, India, it gets difficult to maintain a healthy lifestyle amidst a chock-a-block calendar full of celebrations. Providing a solution to this obstacle, the nutrition brand will release its #MyHoliMyWhey Campaign. Highlighting its wide range of whey protein, it aims to promote healthy eating this festive season and focus on a healthy lifestyle this Holi. Their Impact Whey Protein - Thandai, Protein Dosa Mix, Six Layered Protein Bar, High Protein Bars, Clear Whey Ice Tea in orange, mango, lychee and peach flavours are classic alternatives to calorie-dense festive delicacies.

Additionally, the brand is also running offers on March 26 on account of Holi. Thirty-one per cent discount on its products will definitely delight all gym rats. Head over to (https://www.myprotein.co.in) to avail of the fantastic offers.

