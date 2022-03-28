NABET India organizes health and wellness camps in Dhana

You would like to read
- Top 10 educational entrepreneurs of the year in 2021-22 by The Indian Alert
- Star Imaging Path Lab collaborates with Shaheed Bhagat Singh Sewa Dal for serving the society
- CRC Group launches 'Spirit of Noida' Initiative
- Bounce Infinity Customer Test Ride Camps to begin in Bangalore, Delhi NCR, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai and Hyderabad
- Arihant Optics introduces sustainable solutions to ensure effective eye care treatment for children and adults
New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI/SRV): The National Association For Blind Employment and Training (NABET India) organized a series of health and wellness camps including eye checkups for the residents of villages in and around Dhana, on March 13, 2022. Doctors from Fortis Memorial, Artemis and AIIMS along with specialist oncologists, ophthalmologists, surgeons, gynaecologists and specialists in medicine curated the camp and participated in the event.
The camp was held with the support of Aon PLC, a leading global professional services firm. Aon is one of the key supporters of NABETIndia and is deeply invested in creating social impact in communities; to improve the availability and access to quality health care, especially for those residing in rural areas, women and children. In addition to the health and wellness initiative, Aon supports NabetIndia's Project Vidhi, a premium skill generation program for People with Disabilities.
Essential medicines, iron, zinc, vitamin, calcium tablets, cough syrups, ORS immunity boosters, sanitary napkins, sanitisers, face masks, were distributed to all free of cost. There was a huge demand for eye examinations. Eyeglasses (with corrective lenses) were donated to the needy and as per the surgeon's recommendations.
This was a unique health and wellness initiative - in addition to medicines and free health checks the beneficiaries were counselled and health benefits were explained. The day-long camp saw a huge turnout that resulted in thousands of beneficiaries availing the opportunity.
Speaking on the occasion, Managing Trustee, Usha Mishra, said, "These programs bring a sense of participation and sense of belonging among the villagers as was evident by their voluntary participation. It brought a sense of feel-good amongst them. We welcome the support from Aon PLC has been a long-term supporter of NABETIndia's initiatives including Project Vidhi a premium skill generation program for People with Disability. We appreciate their support in our initiatives to create a healthier community."
Continuing their efforts, NABETINDIA had organized such camps on 20th, 23rd, and 26th Mar 2022, at NABET INDIA IMT Manesar and the Kasan and Bhangrola centres.
To know more, visit - (http://nabetindia.org)
This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor