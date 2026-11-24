VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Customers of Nagarkar Jewellers had reason to celebrate as the jewellery chain announced the winners of its maiden lucky draw, with prizes including a Tata Tiago electric car, an electric scooter and an iPhone 17. The winners were announced at a special event held at the brand's Baner showroom on Sunday. The lucky draw was conducted across all five showrooms of Nagarkar Jewellers at Tulshibaug, Laxmi Road, Kothrud, Thane and Baner. Customers who made purchases between October 24 and November 15 and filled in entry coupons were eligible to participate. The draw was conducted transparently at the Baner showroom recently, with customers from the Thane, Kothrud and Baner outlets winning the top three prizes.

Dr Archana Pawar, a customer of the Thane showroom, won the first prize, a Tata Tiago electric car. The second prize, an electric Access scooter, went to Dr Asawari Kanade, who made her purchase at the Kothrud showroom. Sonali Bagde, a customer of the Baner showroom, won the third prize, an iPhone 17. The winners were informed over the phone after the draw. Speaking about the initiative, Pushkar Nagarkar said the lucky draw was organised for the first time this year and had received an overwhelming response from customers. "Gold prices were relatively high before Dussehra and Diwali but declined during the festive season, leading to an increase in purchases. Customers bought gold, gold jewellery and silver during this period. With festive occasions and the wedding season driving purchases, we decided to introduce the lucky draw as a special reward for our customers," he said.

Explaining the decision to offer an electric vehicle as the first prize, Nagarkar said the initiative was aimed at acknowledging growing concerns over pollution and rising fuel costs. The showrooms also introduced a special 'Spin to Win' offer for customers making purchases above a specified amount. Under this offer, customers won gifts such as watches, dinner sets and water bottles. Prasad Nagarkar said the Baner showroom, which opened just two months ago, had received an encouraging response from customers. He highlighted its exclusive 'Rajwada Collection', which allows customers to have jewellery designed according to their preferences. "The Rajwada concept focuses on exclusive, elite-class jewellery, with each design crafted only once, making every piece unique. The showroom has been designed as an aesthetically appealing space that offers visitors an experience beyond shopping. We are also looking at expanding our presence in more districts in the coming years," he said.

Swati and Vasanti Nagarkar attributed the growth of the business to the blessings of Vitthal and the dedication and hard work of the younger generation in the family. Vasant Nagarkar, Swati Vallabh Nagarkar, Vasanti Vasant Nagarkar, Prasad Nagarkar, Pushkar Nagarkar, Pooja Nagarkar Kulkarni and Rohan Kulkarni were present at the event. Managers from all the showrooms also attended. Leena Gokhale compered the programme. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)