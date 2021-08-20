Nagindas Khandwala College (Autonomous) Admissions for 2021-2022 are in full swing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 (ANI/ThePRTree): MaladKandivli Education Society's Nagindas Khandwala College (Autonomous) has announced the launch of admissions for a host of programmes being offered for the academic year 2021-22.

Admissions have been opened for all First-Year Undergraduate, Postgraduate Courses, Diploma and Postgraduate Diploma courses.

The programmes being offered include BMS in Sports Management, Master's Degree - Sports Management, Diploma and PG Diploma in Sports Management. Courses in Interior Design include a B.Sc, M.Sc and a PG Diploma in Interior Design. The Integrative Nutrition and Dietetics Programme being offered, includes a B.Sc (Honours), M.Sc. and PG Diploma.

Admissions are also open for a BBA, Masters, Diploma and PG Diploma in Tourism & Travel Management.

Among the new-age autonomous programmes being offered from 2021-22 are a B.B.A. in International Martial Arts, a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Honours and a B.B.A. (Honours) in Marketing Management.

BBA students are in high demand in companies of all sizes, from start-ups to globally operating large companies or even social, cultural or public institutions. Bachelor of Business Administration or BBA is one of the most popular Bachelor's Degree that students can opt for upon completion of their 12th.

This programme strives to help students develop managerial skills, a professional personality and intellectual ability through a combination of general and business education. It also helps students understand why building leadership skills will boost their opportunities in receiving managerial roles in organizations.

While many graduates go on to complete a Master's or MBA, the skills learned during one's BBA studies are the perfect foundation to start a career running, optimising, or innovating businesses across the world.

BBA (Hons.) Marketing Management provides exposure to current theories and practices in consumer behavior, marketing research, sales, retailing, advertising and promotion, branding , digital marketing etc.

The programme goes beyond the classroom to include real-world, hands-on experiences, where students are encouraged to explore marketing internships and industry opportunities that prepare them for a range of career opportunities in marketing and related fields.

Nagindas Khandwala College, that was awarded an autonomous status in 2016 has been ranked 1st in India for new-age study programmes, the college, recently emerged as a leader in the Education World Grand Jury India Education Rankings 2021-22.

It has been Re-accredited in 3rd cycle with A Grade and is ISO 9001:2015 certified. Also, ranked 12th at the All-India level and 5th in Maharashtra by Education World Magazine.

Speaking on the launch of the admission process for 2021-22, Principal Dr. (Mrs.) Ancy Jose said, "Nagindas Khandwala College (Autonomous) has been working towards encouraging exuberance and values among the student community. The College besides being recognised to offer high quality education, is a leader in offering new-age autonomous programmes.. And this level of quality offered by the institution is reflected in the interest being shown by the students during the admission process year after year."

