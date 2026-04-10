VMPL Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: In a significant development for women's healthcare in central India, Nagpur is witnessing improved access to comprehensive, specialist-led medical services at Khobragade Multispeciality Clinic. The initiative is led by Dr. Meenakshi Charaya, an Obstetrician, Gynaecologist and Infertility Specialist with extensive academic and clinical expertise. At a time when awareness around women's health, particularly high-risk pregnancies, infertility, and hormonal disorders, is steadily increasing, the need for reliable and specialised care closer to home has become more pronounced. Addressing this gap, the clinic offers integrated women's healthcare services under one roof, enabling patients to access diagnosis, treatment, and counselling in a coordinated and patient-friendly environment.

Dr. Charaya completed her MBBS from BJ Medical College, Ahmedabad, followed by an MS in Obstetrics and Gynaecology from LTMC and Sion Hospital, Mumbai. She also holds DNB in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, along with internationally recognised MRCOG and FRM qualifications. Her clinical approach is rooted in ethical practice and evidence-based medicine, with a strong focus on delivering personalised and compassionate care. The clinic provides a wide spectrum of services, including pregnancy care, management of high-risk pregnancies, infertility evaluation, menstrual and hormonal health management, and diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as fibroids and ovarian cysts. It also offers minimally invasive gynaecological procedures, including laparoscopic services like Laparoscopic Hysterectomy, designed to enhance patient comfort and recovery.

A key differentiator of the practice is its emphasis on patient-centred care across different life stages, combining preventive healthcare, early diagnosis, and tailored treatment plans. Through detailed consultations and counselling, the clinic aims to empower women to make informed decisions about their health, particularly in managing conditions such as PCOS and fertility-related concerns. Healthcare experts note that access to specialised women's healthcare services in non-metro cities has often been limited, leading many patients to seek treatment in larger urban centres. The availability of comprehensive and specialist-led care in Nagpur is expected to reduce this dependency and improve continuity of care for women in the city and surrounding regions.

Since 2022, women's health services led by Dr. Charaya have been serving patients in Nagpur with a focus on accessibility, trust, and clinical excellence. The initiative reflects a broader shift towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure in emerging urban centres while making quality, ethical, and evidence-based women's healthcare more accessible. As more women seek timely and trustworthy medical support, such developments are expected to play a vital role in improving health outcomes and promoting long-term wellbeing. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)