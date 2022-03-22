Nandan Nilekani felicitated with the IET India Lifetime Achievement Award 2021

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nandan Nilekani, Co-founder and Non-executive chairman of Infosys was conferred with the IET India Lifetime Achievement award 2021 by The Institution of Engineering and Technology.

The award aims to highlight and recognise exemplary contributions by a single individual to the Indian engineering ecosystem. Having brought about positive impact on societal challenges especially around areas relating to community building and sustainability through technology, Nilekani, an entrepreneur, bureaucrat, tech visionary, author, and a philanthropist continues to successfully lead, inspire, and be a source of inspiration for millions of young engineers in India and around the world. The felicitation was done by Sir Robin Saxby, Past President of the IET, and ex-CEO of ARM Holdings.

With increasing attention being drawn to India's potential to become the world's next technology innovation hub, the past years have seen remarkable feats and achievements by home-grown companies and individuals that have served to contribute greatly to national development. As a celebration of 150 years of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, the IET India Awards aims to spotlight this growth and recognise the individuals that have contributed to the same. In doing so, it also hopes to inspire India's extensive and fast-growing engineering talent to use emerging technologies to solve global problems.

Today, India has placed itself on the global technology map and this journey is on an upward trajectory - as we see increasing interest in global companies and investors in India as a strategic engineering hub.

"Recognising the change agents and difference makers that have used technology to solve some of the most important problems is the best way to celebrate our 150 years. We hope that these awards serve to inspire even more people to make the best of this exciting age of innovation," says Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director - IET India. "It is a matter of pride for us to be able to recognise Nandan Nilekani for his tremendous contributions to India's technology ecosystem, specially the Aadhaar stack that is allowing India to become truly digital. His contributions have stretched across technology, investment, bureaucracy, non-profits and politics. He is an inspiration for our nation's engineering talent," he adds.

The IET India Lifetime Achievement Award seeks to recognise exemplary contribution by a single individual to the Indian engineering ecosystem, with a substantial body of work, contributing to the Indian technology landscape. The IET India awards were accorded across 7 categories, with entries open to industry, academia and not-for-profit organisations.

The IET is one of the world's largest engineering institutions with over 168,000 members in 150 countries. It is also the most multidisciplinary - to reflect the increasingly diverse nature of engineering in the 21st century. The IET is working to engineer a better world by inspiring, informing and influencing our members, engineers and technicians and all those who are touched by or touch the work of engineers.

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), is one of the world's largest professional societies for engineers, headquartered in the UK. The IET turned 150 last year and works closely with industry, academia and government in its mission to engineer a better world. In line with this, The IET also has specific global initiatives around key sectors that are relevant to solving problems that impact the society at large. In India, IET works through a large community of engineers and technologists spread across 8 Local Networks in India.

Positioned as a neutral platform for volunteers and contributors, IET's strategy is to promote cutting-edge, thought leadership work focussed in areas such as Future technologies, Future of Mobility and Transport, as well as the Future of Work. With members and volunteers, IET drives innovation and change in the fields of engineering and technology by researching, investigating, reviewing and analysing the industry's challenges, proposing solutions that create impact and drive change.

