NewsVoir Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 11: Narayana Health has achieved HIMSS Analytics Maturity Assessment Model (AMAM) Stage 6 validation, becoming the first hospital in the Indian Subcontinent, and the second in APAC under the new AMAM framework, to reach this advanced level of analytics maturity. India-first milestone underscores the growing role of data-led decision-making in advancing patient care. The HIMSS AMAM framework is among the world's leading benchmarks for assessing how healthcare organisations use data, analytics and AI to strengthen clinical outcomes and patient experience. Spread across seven stages, the model evaluates how deeply these capabilities are embedded into day-to-day decision-making. Stages 6 and 7 represent a highly advanced level of maturity, where predictive and near real-time intelligence are integrated into clinical and operational workflows at scale.

The recognition reflects Narayana Health's sustained focus over the last decade on building a strong analytics foundation that supports decision-making across the organisation. What makes the milestone particularly noteworthy is that these capabilities have been developed and scaled within the cost-sensitive realities of the Indian healthcare ecosystem. Reflecting on what shaped this journey, Dr. Devi Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health, noted that the predominantly self-pay nature of Indian healthcare influenced the organisation's analytics strategy from the very beginning. Without the cushion of insurance, gaps in bed utilisation, avoidable readmissions and prolonged hospital stays translate directly into out-of-pocket costs for patients and families. He said, "That reality pushed us to build operational and financial precision into every decision. We gave senior doctors visibility into metrics such as length of stay, procedure material costs, blood transfusions, re-exploration after surgery, mortality, morbidity and infection rates. Over time, this discipline has helped us steadily reduce mortality and morbidity, while improving productivity and keeping care within reach of our patients."

Over the years, Narayana Health has evolved from conventional reporting structures into an integrated enterprise-wide analytics ecosystem supporting hundreds of use cases across clinical care, hospital operations and resource planning. The organisation has consistently invested in innovation and digital capability development to remain ahead of the curve as healthcare systems globally move towards data-driven models of care. Commenting on the milestone, Dr. Emmanuel Rupert, Managing Director and Group CEO, Narayana Health, said, "Healthcare systems globally are being reshaped by the ability to use data meaningfully and responsibly. At Narayana Health, we recognised early on that analytics would be central to delivering better outcomes for patients at scale, while remaining grounded in the realities of Indian healthcare delivery. Achieving this level of validation reflects years of focused effort across teams, and reinforces our belief that world-class innovation can be built within India, for India."

Today, analytics capabilities, powered by Medha AI, support a wide range of functions across the network, from improving patient flow and reducing waiting times to optimising workforce and bed utilisation. The organisation has also developed and deployed several in-house technology solutions designed around high-volume clinical workflows. One such example is Medha Scribe, an ambient documentation platform implemented in echocardiography workflows at Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences. By capturing findings during procedures and automatically populating reporting fields, the solution has significantly reduced report turnaround times while enabling clinicians to continue working within familiar workflows. Similar capabilities are now being extended across radiology, outpatient consultations and operation theatre documentation. In parallel, structured clinical data systems have supported the development of India-specific research and predictive models, including the NH Pre-Operative Risk Score for CABG surgeries and AI-assisted ECG models aimed at enabling earlier detection of cardiac abnormalities, particularly in resource-constrained settings.

Mr. Vivek Rajagopal, Group Chief Analytics & AI Officer, added, "Our focus has been to make analytics practical, accessible and deeply embedded into everyday healthcare delivery rather than treating it as a standalone technology layer. We have built a unified ecosystem where clinical, operational and financial insights come together to help teams make faster and more consistent decisions. The HIMSS Stage 6 validation reflects not just technology maturity, but also the culture, governance and cross-functional collaboration required to operationalise analytics meaningfully at scale." Beyond the validation itself, the HIMSS AMAM assessment process also helped strengthen governance frameworks around analytics implementation, monitoring and accountability across the organisation. The external review examined both technical capability and measurable real-world impact across areas such as patient safety, quality of care and resource management. With this recognition, Narayana Health joins a select group of healthcare organisations globally to achieve this level of analytics maturity, marking another step forward in its continuing effort to build scalable, technology-enabled and patient-centric healthcare systems.

About Narayana Health Narayana Health, founded by Dr. Devi Shetty and headquartered in Bengaluru, is a leading presence in the global healthcare landscape. As one of the largest healthcare providers in India, Narayana Health operates a comprehensive range of primary, secondary and super-speciality tertiary care facilities across India and the Caribbean. The group's Centres of Excellence in various medical domains, a team of 18,822 dedicated professionals, including 3,868 skilled doctors and specialists, and a relentless focus on patient well-being and clinical excellence underscore its position as a beacon of hope and healing in the healthcare industry. Narayana One Health (NH Integrated Care) and Narayana Health Insurance are subsidiaries of Narayana Health.

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