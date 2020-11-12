NASSCOM recognizes CoreStack in the prestigious 'League of 10' as a part of Emerge 50 awards for 2020

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[ India], November 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): CoreStack, a global cloud governance provider that empowers enterprises to achieve continuous and autonomous cloud governance at scale, today announced that it has been recognized by National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) in the prestigious 'League of 10' as part of NASSCOM Emerge 50 awards for 2020.

NASSCOM Emerge 50 awards is India's most prestigious and prominent awards in the software product industry, with the mission to find and recognize the most innovative software product companies who would be the future trendsetters from India. Several of the companies from this elite league had successful exits and went on to become unicorns.

In the 12th edition of the awards this year, NASSCOM received an overwhelming 750 applications across categories. After a rigorous screening process which included nominations and shortlisting based on unique technology value proposition, growth rate, and go-to-market strategy, CoreStack presented its product to a Jury comprising of industry experts and veterans that ranked CoreStack among the elite 'League of 10' companies.

Back in 2016 CoreStack founders strongly believed that the upswing in digital transformation and cloud would result in an increasing need for governance and automation. Also, multi-cloud would be a new normal which would further accentuate the need for real governance. Their predictions have come true with more and more enterprises adopting cloud services from multiple vendors.

CoreStack's AI-powered multi-cloud governance solution enables enterprises to continuously run an efficient, cost-effective, secure, and compliant cloud. To achieve this, it applies a unique Cloud-as-Code approach that uses deep AI, declarative definitions, connector-less model, and a patented cloud service-chaining technology.

A great testimonial to the transformational value CoreStack adds to enterprises is that one of its newest customers, Examity - A world leader in online proctoring, reduced cloud costs by 40 per cent and saved USD 1.5 million within the first months of deployment. CoreStack was recently selected as a TiE50 Winner by TiEcon, the world's largest conference for tech entrepreneurs.

"To be selected for the NASSCOM Emerge 50 awards is a great privilege and to be in the prestigious League of 10 is an awesome honor. Value-based innovation and a culture that flourishes in adding transformational value to customers are the key factors for our success", said Krishnakumar Narayanan, Co-Founder, and COO of CoreStack.

"We couldn't have achieved this without the support of our growing list of satisfied customers, partners, investors, advisors, employees, and well-wishers," he added.

