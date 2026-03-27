VMPL New Delhi [India], March 27: The teaser of Mantra Muugdha has begun creating strong excitement among audiences after an unforgettable promotional spectacle in Bhubaneswar that turned the skies above Buddha Jayanti Park into a canvas of light, mystery, and anticipation. In a first-of-its-kind promotional initiative for Odia cinema, an LED-enabled drone display illuminated the evening sky, offering audiences a striking glimpse into the world of the upcoming film. Operating at a height of under 100 feet, three registered drones created a visually choreographed sequence that unfolded over nearly 40 minutes, drawing crowds and leaving spectators in awe. The aerial display combined technology, storytelling, and spectacle, setting the tone for what promises to be one of the most ambitious cinematic experiences from the Odia film industry in recent years.

Mantra Muugdha comes from the legacy banner Amiya Patnaik Productions, a studio that has consistently pushed the scale and ambition of regional storytelling. In recent years, the production house has delivered several defining projects, including the critically acclaimed National Award-winning film Pratikshya, The blockbuster Karma, which opened to massive audiences and has crossed ₹10 crore at the box office to date, is one of the biggest commercial successes in modern Odia cinema. He is regarded as the torchbearer and the trendsetter of the Ollywood industry. Known for his visionary mindset, he has redefined storytelling in Odisha with a fresh, bold, and experimental style. Unlike traditional directors, he has cultivated a strong personal fan base, a rare feat in regional cinema, where audiences connect with him not just as a creator but as a brand.His work reflects a blend of creativity and strategic brilliance, earning him a reputation as both a storyteller and a marketing genius. Fans across Odisha often draw comparisons between him and S. S. Rajamouli, recognizing his ability to craft cinematic experiences that resonate deeply while also setting new industry trends.

Gangs of Puri has emerged as one of the most-watched Odia series on OTT platforms, attracting millions of viewers and introducing a new generation to Odia storytelling, Written and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Anupam Patnaik, and produced by Barsha Patnaik and Anupam Patnaik, the series sets a new benchmark for regional digital content.Its impact has gone beyond regional boundaries, earning praise from the Mirzapur team. Actress Isha Talwar and director Mihir Desai appreciated its gripping narrative and unique cinematic style in their social media , highlighting its growing national recognition. Mantra Muugdha brings together a dynamic ensemble featuring Sanoj Kumar, Manmay

Dey, Sarthak Bharadwaj, Dipanwit Dashmohapatra, Bhoomika Dash, Suryamayee Mohapatra, Umakant Sahoo, Hara Rath, Choudhury Jayaprakash Das, along with Nishant Majithia, Soma Hota, Pihu Mohapatra, Mr Rout, Ishani Panda, Jaganath Sahoo, and Sujit Baral. The film is supported by a strong creative team behind the scenes, with Deepak Kumar as cinematographer, music composed by 5 music directors - Ashish Pradhan, Anurag Patnaik, Sangeet Patnaik, Anurag Panda, and Roumyaj Pradhan, background score by Ashish Pradhan and Shrutiprakash Dash, editing by Rashmi Ranjan Dash, and sound design by Shakti Swaroop Dwibedy with Gopal Ghadai as Executive Producer and Dibyajyoti Mohanty as Line Producer. Blending elements of horror, comedy, and mystery, the film promises to transport audiences into a unique cinematic universe where humour and suspense intertwine. The teaser offers only a brief window into this mysterious world, leaving viewers intrigued about the story and characters that await on the big screen.

With its innovative promotional launch and growing anticipation among audiences, Mantra Muugdha is already positioning itself as one of the most talked-about Odia film releases of the year. Mantra Muugdha arrives in theatres nationwide on May 1. https://youtu.be/mCxwmNkXGDI?si=JE2FIfQ1lCB_aGCR https://www.instagram.com/p/DWRQzDfE07k/?igsh=MTlnZHhtdDQwaDU2Mg== https://www.instagram.com/p/DWRQzDfE07k/?igsh=MTlnZHhtdDQwaDU2Mg== (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)