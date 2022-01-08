National campaign on Youth to cover 1M Youth in India on Yoga and Meditation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Nirmal Shakti Yuva Sangha, the national youth wing of 'International Sahaja Yoga' is pleased to conduct programmes on PAN India basis from 9th Jan to 16th Jan 2022 to bring awareness to youth about the importance of yoga, wellness & to live a balanced life.

Sessions which also will include the experience of Self Realization and meditation which will help in day-to-day life.

Hon. Governor of Karnataka, His Excellency Shri Thaawarchand Gehlot has formally launched the nationwide 'Yuva Self Realisation Week' campaign of Nirmal Shakti Yuva Sangha - at Raj Bhavan, Bengaluru, Karnataka on 30th Dec 2021.

Bengaluru is considered the silicon city of the world, and it is very significant to launch the campaign from Bengaluru as the nationwide campaign involves a lot of efforts through digital media.

Programmes are being conducted to realize the vision of the Hon. Prime Minister & Ministry of health for a healthy society through Yoga and Meditation. 30-minute sessions are being scheduled daily from 9th Jan to 16th Jan 2022 through a weeklong online session to facilitate the learning of Yoga among one million youth in India through Sahaja Yoga.

Sessions will help youth to establish immunity, good health, and work-life balance during the pandemic.

Both online and offline Sessions are based on a unique technique of Sahaja Yoga Meditation founded by H.H. Mataji Shri Nirmala Devi. Research benefits, scientific studies, etc. will be demonstrated during the sessions.

