VMPL Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 7: Pune is set to host the National Concrete Day & Engineers' Day Celebration 2026, a prestigious two-day event bringing together engineering students, academicians, practising engineers, consultants, government departments, infrastructure agencies and the construction industry on a common platform to celebrate engineering excellence, innovation and sustainable infrastructure development. The celebration will be held on 10th and 11th September 2026 at Anantrao Pawar College of Engineering & Research (APCOER), S. No. 103, Shahu College Campus, Parvati, Pune - 411009. The event is jointly organized by the Pune RMC Association, Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE), and Anantrao Pawar College of Engineering & Research (APCOER), Pune.

The initiative aims to bring together academia, government, infrastructure agencies, consultants, professional institutions and the construction industry on one common platform to promote innovation, sustainability and technical excellence in concrete and construction engineering. More than 3,000 participants expected More than 3,000 engineering students, faculty members, practising engineers, consultants and industry professionals from across Maharashtra are expected to participate in this prestigious celebration. The programme has been designed to encourage young engineering talent through a wide range of technical, research and innovation-oriented activities, including: * State & National Level Technical Competitions * Project & Start-up Competition * Research Paper Presentation * Poster Presentation * Concrete Cube Competition * Green Concrete Mix Design Competition

* CAD Drawing Competition * Ice-Stick Bridge Competition * Technical Quiz * Innovative Ideas Competition The event will also feature technical seminars, a Construction Technology Exhibition, live product demonstrations and industry networking sessions. Leading Industry Exhibitors to Participate A major attraction of the celebration will be the Construction Technology Exhibition, providing an important platform for leading companies from the construction, concrete, infrastructure and engineering sectors to showcase their latest technologies, products, equipment and solutions. XCMG, THERMAX, JSW, Ammann, Putzmeister, REPOS, Sprint and many other leading industry organizations are participating as exhibitors. Their participation will provide engineering students, young professionals, practising engineers, consultants and industry representatives an opportunity to interact with leading companies and gain exposure to the latest construction equipment, concrete technologies, products, solutions and innovative practices.

The exhibition will further strengthen interaction between industry and academia, giving young engineers valuable exposure to technologies and practices shaping the future of India's construction and infrastructure sector. Focus on Technical Knowledge and Sustainable Construction The technical programme will address important and contemporary areas including Modern Construction Practices, Sustainable Infrastructure, Metro Rail Engineering, Highway Engineering, Structural Engineering, Geotechnical Engineering, Quality Control, Non-Destructive Testing, Structural Health Monitoring, Construction Safety, Digital Construction Technologies and Future Infrastructure Development. The event will provide students and professionals with opportunities to exchange knowledge, understand emerging technologies and explore innovative approaches to construction and infrastructure development. Connecting Academia, Industry and Young Engineers

The celebration seeks to strengthen the bridge between industry, government and academia, while providing young engineers with opportunities to learn from experienced professionals, participate in technical competitions and interact with leading industry organizations. The organizers believe that the event will encourage innovation, technical excellence, knowledge sharing and industry-academia collaboration, while inspiring the next generation of engineers to contribute towards a stronger, smarter and more sustainable India. The organizers have invited engineering institutions, government departments, infrastructure agencies, professional bodies, consultants, contractors, builders, developers and technology organizations to actively participate in the celebration. EVENT DETAILS National Concrete Day & Engineers' Day Celebration 2026 Event Dates: 10-11 September 2026

Inaugural Ceremony: 10 September 2026 | 10:00 AM Venue: Anantrao Pawar College of Engineering & Research (APCOER) S. No. 103, Shahu College Campus, Parvati, Pune - 411009 Jointly Organized by: Pune RMC Association Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) Anantrao Pawar College of Engineering & Research (APCOER), Pune Prominent Exhibitors: XCMG | THERMAX | JSW | Ammann | Putzmeister | REPOS | Sprint | and many more (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)