PRNewswire Lisbon [Portugal]/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 15: Natixis announced that Etienne Huret is taking on the additional responsibility of leading its Expertise Centers in Portugal and India, strengthening coordination between the teams in Bangalore, Porto and Lisbon. The new responsibility aims to strengthen coordination between the expertise hubs in Portugal and India, fostering closer collaboration, knowledge sharing and more consistent ways of working across teams and geographies. This additional responsibility reflects Groupe BPCE's confidence in Etienne Huret's leadership and experience, as well as the strategic importance of strengthening collaboration across its international expertise hubs. "This new responsibility represents an opportunity to strengthen collaboration between the two centers of expertise, bring teams closer together and foster greater knowledge sharing in support of Groupe BPCE's global needs. The challenge is to ensure effective coordination across geographies and teams, while respecting the reality of each market and promoting more integrated and consistent ways of working, focused on creating value for the Groupe," says Etienne Huret.

For Bangalore, this new model marks an important step forward. "Our teams will work collaboratively with colleagues in Porto and Lisbon on shared platforms, shared standards, and shared ambitions - with career paths that now stretch across two continents," added Luc Bernard, CEO, Natixis Services in India. Bringing the expertise hubs in Portugal and India under a common leadership will further strengthen collaboration across Bangalore, Porto and Lisbon, while supporting business continuity across geographies and time zones. It will also create further opportunities for knowledge sharing, talent mobility and international career development, enabling teams to learn from each other, work more closely across locations and contribute to Natixis' global expertise.

About Groupe BPCE Groupe BPCE is the second-largest banking group in France and the fourth-largest in the euro zone in terms of capital. Through its 100,000 staff, the group serves 35 million customers - individuals, professionals, companies, investors and local government bodies - around the world. It operates in the retail banking and insurance fields in France via its two major networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d'Epargne, along with Banque Palatine and Oney. It also pursues its activities worldwide with the asset & wealth management services provided by Natixis Investment Managers and the wholesale banking expertise of Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking. The Group's financial strength is recognized by four credit rating agencies with the following senior preferred LT ratings: Standard & Poor's (A+, stable outlook), Fitch (A+, stable outlook), Moody's (A2, stable outlook) and R & I (A+, stable outlook).

Natixis in Portugal Natixis in Portugal is a Center of Expertise whose mission is to transform traditional banking through the development of innovative solutions for the business, operations and workplace culture of Groupe BPCE worldwide. Natixis in Portugal is part of Groupe BPCE's international division, developing solutions for its two business lines, Corporate & Investment Banking and Asset & Wealth Management, as well as cross-functional solutions for Groupe BPCE entities. We currently have more than 3,000 employees from 46 nationalities, working across Information Technology, Banking Support Activities and Compliance. Our teams work in an integrated, inclusive and cross-functional way, supporting all of the Groupe's business lines and platforms.

A culture of proximity, agility and innovation defines the Natixis in Portugal team and reflects the company's mission to transform traditional banking at a global scale: a perfect fit within Portugal's dynamic and entrepreneurial ecosystem. About Natixis Services in India Natixis Services in India is a Center of Expertise for Groupe BPCE, a banking group of French origin, and its subsidiary, Natixis. Natixis Services in India delivers operational excellence and agile solutions by leveraging advanced technologies to address challenges in the banking industry. Natixis Services in India's focus is on enhancing the client experience, mitigating risks, and strengthening competitive positioning. The team is committed to enriching career development opportunities within an inclusive and dynamic work environment.

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