PNN Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 3: Naughty Kodi is an Indian kitchen & bar in Khajaguda, Hyderabad, serving fiery naatu kodi starters, slow-cooked maamsam curries, dum biryanis and coastal seafood alongside a full vegetarian menu and cocktail bar. Find Naughty Kodi on Instagram at @naughtykodi_khajaguda or online at naughtykodi.in. There's a rooster on the sign at Naughty Kodi, and he's not there for decoration. Chintu, the restaurant's cheeky mascot, sets the tone for everything that comes out of the kitchen at this Indian kitchen & bar on Khajaguda-Nanakramguda Road; a stretch of the city that's spent the last decade filling up with glass-fronted offices, and diners who've eaten their way through most of what those offices' food courts and delivery apps have to offer. Chintu isn't there to be cute. He's there because the food behind him isn't interested in being polite either.

The restaurant's premise is a quiet kind of confidence, which is itself a relief for anyone who's spent the day switching between three time zones and a dozen Slack threads. Food from across India, done the way it's done in the region it comes from - not the toned-down, fusion-adjacent version that's crept onto menus across the city to suit a wider, more cautious palate. Masalas are ground fresh every morning, not pulled from a central kitchen three suburbs away. Chicken is naatu kodi, country-raised, with none of the blandness of the softer farm bird most restaurants quietly default to. The gongura goes into the mutton the way it should be sharp, tangy, unmistakable, the kind of flavour that doesn't get lost even on a palate used to eating out five nights a week. Nothing here is trying to be gentle, and for a crowd that spends most of its week being diplomatic in meetings, that's rather the point.

That approach shows up on the plate before it shows up in any tagline. The Velluli Karam Kodi arrives fiery, sharp with garlic and red chilli, the kind of starter that sets the tone for the table. The Korameenu fry - catfish, cooked the coastal way- comes out crisp at the edges and unmistakably local, not a dish you'll find on a generic menu. The Konkan Coast Crab Curry, served with bagara rice, and the Mutton Dalcha alongside it are the kind of pairing that reads as pure comfort rather than restaurant showmanship; it's closer to a Sunday lunch than a plated main course.

There's a bar attached, too, which matters more than it might sound. Naughty Kodi was built for long tables and longer evenings - the kind of dinner that starts with a Naughty Special Rasam shot and doesn't really have an end time until someone gets up to leave. The space itself leans into that: warm, a little loud, built for groups rather than quite two-tops. The cocktail list, better known as the "Koditails," is designed to sit alongside the food rather than compete with it, which is trickier than it sounds when half the menu is built around chilli and gongura.

Location plays a part in the story, too. Khajaguda sits a short drive from Gachibowli and the Financial District, an area that's grown fast and, food-wise, has leaned heavily toward cafes, quick-service chains and the kind of pan-Asian fusion that shows up in every business district in the country. Naughty Kodi's bet is that the same crowd working fourteen-hour days in that corridor still wants, on the right evening, a meal that tastes as it came out of someone's grandmother's kitchen rather than a central commissary. That's a specific kind of hunger, and it doesn't get met by a menu that's been focus-grouped down to the least offensive version of itself.

Vegetarian food gets the same attention here that the meat does, which isn't always a given at a restaurant built around naatu kodi and mutton curries. The Tandoori Gutti Vankaya - whole baby brinjals, slit and stuffed, char-roasted till the skin blisters is treated as a main, not a side, and it's often the dish that shows up first on the table. It's a small choice, but it's the kind that tells you the kitchen isn't treating vegetarian as an afterthought bolted onto a meat-first menu. The Unlimited Lunch Thali is where that philosophy is easiest to see. One sitting is priced at just ₹319 and packed with authentic flavours, moving through curries, breads and rice the way a home meal actually unfolds, rather than a restaurant's idea of one.

None of this is new territory for Hyderabad, exactly. India's regional kitchens have always had a home here. What Naughty Kodi is betting on is that there's still an appetite, literally for flavours that haven't been smoothed over for a wider audience. Fresh-cut meat. Same-morning masalas. A menu that doesn't apologize for how much chilli it uses. Dessert keeps the same attitude going right to the end of the meal. The Elaneer Payasam Panna Cotta takes a traditional tender-coconut payasam and sets it as a panna cotta - a burst of familiar flavour in unfamiliar form. And then there's the Naughty Laddu, made live at the table, which the kitchen treats less like a menu item and more like the grand finale it's meant to be, the kind of dish people remember as much as the meal itself.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)