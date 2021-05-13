NAV Backoffice donates medical supplies to Covid-19 relief efforts

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NAV Backoffice has announced donations to help several local medical facilities address the Covid-19 emergency in India.

The funds will be used to purchase and distribute needed equipment including oxygen concentrators, oxygen plants in hospitals, Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BIPAP) machines, and pulse oximeters; as well as masks and sanitizer for medical personnel and food for patients.

An associate of U.S.-based fund administration firm NAV Fund Administration Group, NAV Backoffice has committed 1 crore (approximately USD130,000) to the effort and will continue to evaluate crisis conditions and commit additional funds as needed.

"We have pledged to do what we can to help our community hospitals address the overwhelming need for medical supplies and patient support during the current Covid crisis," said NAV Backoffice Managing Director Anil Agrawal. "We wanted to support our community, our employees, and their families by helping to provide access to what they need to be treated for and recover from Covid."

Apex Hospital is one of from 8-10 Jaipur-area hospitals that will receive equipment as a result of the NAV donation. Apex Hospital Director Dr Sachin Jhawar worked with the NAV team to identify the most critically needed materials for his facility. "We are grateful for NAV's support in helping us more effectively manage the large number of patients seeking Covid treatment," Dr Jhawar said. "It is such positive and encouraging motivation when our area's companies ask how they can help and contribute so quickly and in such a generous way."

NAV has a long history of supporting social programs, both in India and the United States. In India, the firm supports food relief efforts via monthly pledged donations to Akshaya Patra Foundation, as well as ongoing sponsorship of educational scholarships and thalassemia treatment programs.

"Our interest is in helping those we live and work with to have a high quality of health and life," said Agrawal. "We are honored to support those fighting so tirelessly to treat our many fellow citizens suffering from Covid."

