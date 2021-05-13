NAV Backoffice donates medical supplies to Covid-19 relief efforts

You would like to read
- Sany India Celebrates 15000 Machines Milestone in India
- Passion Vista Magazine Celebrates International Men's Day with Rachit Agrawal
- Vinay Agrawal's virtual prayer meet
- Sachin Industries' Sachin Patel amongst The Most Admired Global Indians 2020
- Unacademy's new film draws inspiration from the life of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar
Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): NAV Backoffice has announced donations to help several local medical facilities address the Covid-19 emergency in India.
The funds will be used to purchase and distribute needed equipment including oxygen concentrators, oxygen plants in hospitals, Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BIPAP) machines, and pulse oximeters; as well as masks and sanitizer for medical personnel and food for patients.
An associate of U.S.-based fund administration firm NAV Fund Administration Group, NAV Backoffice has committed 1 crore (approximately USD130,000) to the effort and will continue to evaluate crisis conditions and commit additional funds as needed.
"We have pledged to do what we can to help our community hospitals address the overwhelming need for medical supplies and patient support during the current Covid crisis," said NAV Backoffice Managing Director Anil Agrawal. "We wanted to support our community, our employees, and their families by helping to provide access to what they need to be treated for and recover from Covid."
Apex Hospital is one of from 8-10 Jaipur-area hospitals that will receive equipment as a result of the NAV donation. Apex Hospital Director Dr Sachin Jhawar worked with the NAV team to identify the most critically needed materials for his facility. "We are grateful for NAV's support in helping us more effectively manage the large number of patients seeking Covid treatment," Dr Jhawar said. "It is such positive and encouraging motivation when our area's companies ask how they can help and contribute so quickly and in such a generous way."
NAV has a long history of supporting social programs, both in India and the United States. In India, the firm supports food relief efforts via monthly pledged donations to Akshaya Patra Foundation, as well as ongoing sponsorship of educational scholarships and thalassemia treatment programs.
"Our interest is in helping those we live and work with to have a high quality of health and life," said Agrawal. "We are honored to support those fighting so tirelessly to treat our many fellow citizens suffering from Covid."
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor