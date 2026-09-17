PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17: Dr. Amit Singh, Lead Cardiology Consultant at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Koperkhairane, and founder of Heartwise Cardiology Clinic in Vashi, has been named "Cardiologist of the Year" at the ET Healthcare Annual Awards. Presented by ETHealthworld at a ceremony in New Delhi, the honor recognizes his transformative role in localizing advanced structural heart interventions and expanding critical 24/7 cardiac emergency care across Navi Mumbai and the Thane district. This marks Dr. Singh's second national recognition, following the "Emerging Interventional Cardiologist of the Year" award he received at the National Cardiovascular Summit in New Delhi in 2025.

Why was Dr. Amit Singh awarded Cardiologist of the Year? Dr. Singh was recognized for unprecedented global credentialing and his leadership in delivering complex coronary interventions and advanced heart failure care. Key Academic & Clinical Milestones: Foundational Training: Holds an MD in Medicine and a DM in Cardiology from the prestigious K.E.M. Hospital, Mumbai, alongside past service as Assistant Professor at K.E.M. Hospital. Global Credentialing: Recognized among the youngest in India and the one of first interventional cardiologist from Navi Mumbai to be designated a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC). Triple Certification: The first cardiologist in India to hold triple European Society of Cardiology certification simultaneously: in general cardiology (EECC), interventional cardiology (EAPCI), and heart failure (ESC-HFA, lifetime).

How is Dr. Amit Singh expanding cardiac care in Navi Mumbai and Beyond? Dr. Singh provides critical 24/7 cardiac emergency access to historically underserved industrial and residential belts, saving lives through rapid catheterisation lab access. Leading the cardiology program at KDAH in Koperkhairane, he serves as the primary cardiovascular lifeline for major sub-nodes including Vashi, Koparkhairne, Ghansoli, Airoli, the 2,000-unit Turbhe MIDC industrial belt, and prominent corporate IT parks. To ensure equitable access outside the city center, Dr. Singh also expanded services through the Kokilaben Hospital Medical Centre at Palava, serving as the singular cardiac emergency hub for tens of thousands of families across Palava, Dombivli, Ambernath, and Badlapur.

Who performs complex angioplasty in the Navi Mumbai and Thane district? Dr. Singh frequently treats high-risk patients from the Navi Mumbai and Thane district who have been advised coronary bypass surgery but are medically unfit or unwilling, utilizing advanced calcium-modification techniques. He was among the first interventional cardiologists in Navi Mumbai to adopt Intravascular Lithotripsy (IVL) and Orbital Atherectomy. Utilizing these technologies, he achieves a success rate of over 99% in complex coronary angioplasties. Furthermore, he is widely regarded as a regional pioneer in advanced structural heart interventions, routinely performing TAVR/TAVI, MitraClip procedures, ASD device closures, and LAA closures. What is the "Healthy Heart" subsidized screening initiative?

Dr. Singh runs the highly subsidized "Healthy Heart" package as a social initiative to ensure early detection of critical cardiac disease for vulnerable communities. Running at the hospital for the past two years and priced at just ₹1,500 - a fraction of the standard ₹10,000 cost - the initiative has screened over 5,000 individuals. This program has successfully detected approximately 100 critical cardiac conditions, averting numerous fatal cardiac events. He also leads a dedicated heart disease prevention programme at his flagship clinic in Vashi. In His Own Words "This recognition reflects years of work trying to close a real gap in access to cardiac care," said Dr. Amit Singh. "For years, a large part of Navi Mumbai's industrial belt, and the families around Palava and Dombivli, had nowhere to turn for emergency cardiac care in the middle of the night. Building that access, one patient at a time, has always mattered to me more than any individual recognition, but I'm genuinely grateful to The Economic Times' ETHealthworld for this honour, and to every patient and referring doctor who has trusted me along the way."

Fact Sheet & Media Contact About Dr. Amit Singh's Heartwise Cardiology initiative Dr. Amit Singh , Founder of Heartwise Cardiology is a Senior Interventional Cardiologist and Advanced Heart Failure Specialist based in Navi Mumbai. He holds the FACC designation and triple ESC certification. He also serves as the Lead Cardiology Consultant at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Koperkhairane. https://heartwise.in/about/dr-amit-singh Official Announcement & Clinical Inquiries: https://heartwise.in/news/et-healthcare-cardiologist-of-the-year Media Contact: Heartwise Cardiology Clinic Shop No. 25, Nirman Premises Co-Op Society Limited, Plot no. 10, Sector 17, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra 400705 Phone: +91 97695 17636 Email: info@heartwise.in Website: https://heartwise.in (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)