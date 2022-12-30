Navidad Infotech Pvt Ltd launches "Holostick - the ultimate product for light painting"

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI/PNN): Navidad Infotech Pvt Ltd, introduces new industrial grade product of "Holostick - the ultimate product for light painting" which was launched on 25th December 2022. Holostick acts like an invisible screen in the air and helps photographers to display holographic art of their choice for artistic backgrounds or bring color-balanced highlights to the subject. Using a single tool, photographers can capture endless creative photos. It is truly a one-of-a-kind product," says Noel Macwan, developer of Holostick, who came up with the idea of Holostick while refining a business model as a part of a professional course on entrepreneurship essentials at Harvard Business School Online. Each of Holostick's 144 LEDs acts like a pixel on a screen providing over 16 million colors. It can store up to 2 lacs of different patterns at a time, which means it does the job of 2 lacs of different tools into a single product.

Holostick features 144 high-resolution RGB LEDs displaying over 16 million colors, 6 hours of continuous photoshoots on a single charge, supports up to 32 GB memory card. OLED Display & Joystick control for User-Interface, adjustable handle, Tripod screw, and Spinning rotator, brightness, repeat, speed, blink mode, direction controls, sound feedbacks, 1-meter length - compact & portable product body, aluminum body coated with anodic oxide finish and Various other functions & features which allows capturing unimaginable light painting photographs.

(https://noelmacwan.com) Noel Macwan is the founder of Navidad Infotech Pvt Ltd, a computer engineer and young entrepreneur from Anand, Gujarat. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam once said, "Innovation comes from cultural excellence and when an individual contrives to fulfil the dream with calculated risks." Innovation requires a set of crosscutting practices and processes to structure. Noel Macwan has proved it right.

Noel is pursuing his master's degree in software engineering from Birla Institute Of Technology And Science, Pilani. While still a college student, Noel launched his start-up, Navidad Infotech Pvt Ltd, with the objective to deliver services and products kindred to technology. The company offers technology-related services and goods, and in a short amount of time, it has made a name for itself as a top provider of hardware & software development, 3D printing, and automation solutions. The startup has been recognized by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, and supported by the Government of Gujarat and the Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India.

The young innovator began offering on-demand printing services across the nation after building a 3D printer from the scratch. As a chapter head of the Developer Student Club, a program run by Google Developers and Microsoft Student Partners, he also gave back to the developer community by teaching more than 1,000 students. Noel has completed 7 Google Professional certifications to constantly upgrade existing skills and acquire new skills.

The aftermarket ROMs for Android, Tesla OS, and Glaze OS are Noel's biggest endeavour. Additionally, he has created specialized Linux kernels (Android) for Sony devices and made contributions to a number of open-source initiatives with over 200,000 users.

"I've always been intrigued by technology, and even as a young boy, I had aspirations of becoming an engineer and creator who would come up with new ideas and things. Years were spent studying, developing, and equipping myself with the knowledge and abilities required to fulfill my dream. I'm delighted that my efforts paid off and the result I sought. But this is only the beginning, and I still have a lot more goals I want to accomplish in the future." says Noel.

"I follow random ideas to create innovative solutions. Where others see a dead-end, I look at it with an open mind and new opportunities, which is the secret of my success," Noel added.

For more information:(https://navidad.in)

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)