SMPL Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 13: At a time when industries across the world are focusing on sustainability, supply chain resilience, and cleaner manufacturing, Navrachana University brought together experts from science and industry to discuss the future of chemical production through catalysis. The School of Science, Navrachana University, in collaboration with the Catalysis Society of India-Baroda Chapter, organized the Academia-Industry Conclave on Catalysis for Pharmaceuticals and Fine Chemicals (AICC-PFC) on April 11, 2026. The conclave focused on how catalytic science can enable greener processes, improve efficiency, and support India's growing role in pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals. Catalysis plays a key role in producing medicines, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials. Today, with increasing global focus on carbon-neutral manufacturing, green chemistry, and digital transformation, the need is not just innovation, but faster conversion of research into scalable industrial solutions. The conclave addressed this gap by promoting collaboration between academia and industry.

Discussions covered advanced catalytic approaches such as homogeneous, heterogeneous, enzymatic, and photocatalytic systems, along with their industrial applications. Key themes also included continuous flow processing, catalyst design, and the growing role of AI and machine learning in chemical processes and drug discovery. The event saw participation from industry professionals, scientists, academicians, and students, ensuring practical and solution-oriented discussions. The keynote address was delivered by Dr. Kannan Srinivasan (CSIR-CSMCRI), who spoke about sustainable chemical manufacturing using biomass. The inaugural session was graced by Shri Babubhai Patel, Chairman, Nandesari Industries Association. The academic team was represented by Dr. Darshee Baxi and Dr. Sandeep Patil, along with faculty members and students.

Industry-focused sessions added strong practical insights. Dr. R. V. Jasra (Reliance Industries Ltd.) highlighted the importance of developing sustainable catalytic processes that can be efficiently scaled for industrial use. Dr. Vaibhav P. Mehta (Zeta Chem Consultant) discussed catalyst design, mechanistic understanding, and the growing relevance of continuous flow chemistry in improving efficiency and safety. Dr. Rohit Soni (Advait Pharmachem Ltd.) shared perspectives on the challenges of large-scale pharmaceutical manufacturing, including process optimization, cost efficiency, and regulatory compliance. A panel discussion on industry challenges focused on issues such as scaling up laboratory research, meeting strict regulatory standards, and building stronger collaboration between academia and industry. A key takeaway was the urgent need to accelerate the journey from research to real-world industrial implementation.

Importantly, the conclave holds strong relevance for Vadodara and Gujarat's dense pharmaceutical and chemical industry ecosystem. With one of India's largest clusters of pharma and specialty chemical companies, the region stands to benefit significantly from such initiatives. The discussions and plans outlined by Navrachana University aim to support the industry not only through advanced technologies and sustainable practices but also by developing industry-ready talent with strong technical capabilities and practical exposure, addressing the growing demand for skilled human capital. Speaking on the occasion, Professor Emeritus & Mentor Prof. A. V. Ramachandran said, "The real impact of science lies in its ability to move from theory to practical and scalable solutions."

The conclave also highlighted Navrachana University's focus on developing industry-ready talent through its science programs, which combine academic learning with real-world exposure. Overall, the conclave served as an important step towards encouraging collaboration, driving innovation, and supporting sustainable and competitive growth in the pharmaceuticals and fine chemicals sector. Website: https://nuv.ac.in/schools/science/ (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)