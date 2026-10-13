HT Syndication Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13: India has a banking network of more than 168,000 branches, but the distribution of that network tells a more nuanced story. Nearly 47% of India's bank branches are concentrated across just six states, according to ClarityX's Banking Access Report 2026. The report looks beyond branch counts to examine how banking coverage varies across people, geography, and local markets, revealing differences that can remain hidden in broader state and district-level numbers. The eye-opening numbers behind India's banking footprint - 50% of the country's bank branches are concentrated across 140 districts. - India has approximately 12 branches per lakh population, alongside a geographic density of 0.0516 branches per sq. km.

- The national branch network has expanded by more than 15% between 2022 and 2026. But these numbers do not tell the whole story. A state or district can appear well-served on average while still showing significant differences within it. The report identifies a contiguous belt across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal where both population and geographic coverage remain relatively weak. Maharashtra: a closer look changes the picture Maharashtra is another example of how aggregate numbers can mask local variation. While the state appears well-banked overall, 21 of its 36 districts fall below both population and geographic coverage thresholds used in the analysis.

Nagpur shows what happens when you look closer Nagpur offers a sharper illustration of how the banking network is evolving. - Its branch network grew 21.4% since 2022, compared with 15.4% nationally. - Private-sector banks accounted for 67% of new branches added, with their network growing 54.8%. - More than 68% of the district's population lives in urban areas that occupy just 6% of its total area. The report's pincode-level analysis provides another layer of this picture. In pincode 440016, one of the highest-potential pincodes identified in the analysis, the urban-suburban population exceeds 1.4 lakh, with more than 900 manufacturing units alongside commercial offices, retail, branded dining and medical facilities.

The question beyond branch count For an industry that has expanded rapidly through digital channels, branches continue to play an important role in building trust, enabling financial literacy and reaching customers who are less comfortable with digital-first banking. The question, therefore, is not simply how many branches India has, but how effectively they serve people and cover the geography of opportunity. "Branch networks and financial service centres remain key to deepening financialization as well as adoption of the breadth of financial products through awareness and trust. India is at par with emerging markets in terms of branches per capita. Banks are now adopting robust data backed frameworks to identify geographies that are underserved yet present immense opportunity. At ClarityX we are proud to partner with financial institutions to support growth of networks not just in Tier 1/ Metros but also semi-urban India unlocking significant clusters of opportunities to better serve customers." - Noopur Jain, Founding Team, ClarityX

The Banking Access Report 2026 brings together RBI banking data with spatial and contextual analysis to examine the distribution, coverage and expansion of India's physical banking network. To download the report, click here - Banking Access Report 2026 About ClarityX - www.clarityx.ai ClarityX is an AI-driven data analytics and decision intelligence company. Combining geospatial intelligence, contextual datasets, advanced analytics and AI, ClarityX helps organizations transform complex real-world data into actionable business intelligence. The company's solutions enable enterprises to identify growth opportunities, optimize operations, manage risk and make smarter decisions across industries including BFSI, retail, logistics and public infrastructure. The company's proprietary indices, predictive models and AI-powered decision frameworks leverage the combined strengths of ClarityX's analytics capabilities and multi-partner comprehensive datasets to deliver insights that are both granular and scalable.

For more information: ClarityX Analytics Pvt Ltd Email:contact@clarityx.ai, www.clarityx.ai (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)