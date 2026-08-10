VMPL New Delhi [India], August 10: India's wedding season has always been a celebration of craftsmanship, where couture, jewellery and treasured heirlooms come together to mark life's most meaningful milestones. Inspired by this enduring tradition, Nebula by Titan and celebrated couturier Tarun Tahiliani have come together to unveil Phool Chadar--an exclusive collection of luxury timepieces that reimagines Indian artistry through fine watchmaking. Designed by Tarun Tahiliani and crafted by Nebula, the collection reinterprets the designer's signature aesthetic through meticulously engineered timepieces, celebrating Indian luxury at the intersection of couture and horology. Reimagined through Nebula's mastery of fine watchmaking, at the heart of the collection is the Phool Chadar- a timeless symbol of joy, blessings and togetherness. This spirit is woven through every timepiece, making the collection a tribute not just to the wedding season, but to memories and milestones that become family legacies. Drawing from Tarun Tahiliani's distinctive design language, the collection features sculptural floral motifs, intricate jaali patterns, Polki-inspired embellishments, Chandak detailing and antique-finished gold. Crafted in 18K gold and powered by Swiss and in-house mechanical movements across select editions, each timepiece embodies Nebula's commitment to precision engineering and hand-finished artistry. The collection unfolds across contemporary bracelet watches, elegant leather editions and exceptional high jewellery creations, offering a timepiece for every moment of the wedding season.

Brought to life through four distinctive creations- Gulistan, Kyaari (each available in only 40 pieces), Kalli and Mandala- the collaboration celebrates motifs inspired by nature, Indian architecture and ceremonial ornamentation. The collection draws from the rich vocabulary of Indian couture- sculptural floral motifs, intricate jaali patterns, Polki embellishments, Chandak detailing and antique-finished gold. The TT Signature Men's Leather Edition extends this design language, translating Tarun Tahiliani's iconic jaali motif into Nebula's in-house mechanical watchmaking. Collection highlights Gulistan | ₹24,00,000 | Limited to 40 pieces Features intricate Chandak detailing across the bezel, first bracelet link and buckle, accented with English uncut Polki diamonds with rhodium backing.

Kyaari | ₹19,50,000 | Limited to 40 pieces A sculptural kada-inspired timepiece featuring English uncut Polki with rhodium backing and intricate rava work. Kalli Bracelet | ₹15,70,000 Inspired by zardozi embroidery, with twisted rope detailing, adjustable bracelet links, a jewellery clasp and safety chain. Kalli Leather | ₹5,85,000 Set with diamonds, rubellite and onyx, complemented by a white topaz crown, Italian calf leather strap with Zermatt lining, cut-edge construction and a deployment clasp. Mandala | ₹3,80,000 Features a green aventurine dial with partaj and rava work, paired with an Italian calf leather strap with Zermatt lining, cut-edge construction and a deployment clasp. TT Signature Men's Edition | ₹6,00,000

Powered by an in-house hand-wound mechanical movement, featuring an etched mother-of-pearl jaali dial, TT monogram indices, dual-finish double centre lugs, gold caseback with a 316L stainless steel centre case, 18K gold onion crown, and a genuine alligator leather strap with Zermatt lining and deployment clasp. Bringing together two legacy Indian luxury houses, Phool Chadar is designed as a new generation of heirlooms, created to be worn today and passed on for generations to come. Available to shop at select Titan stores, select Tarun Tahiliani stores and https://www.titan.co.in/nebula-x-tarun-tahiliani.html (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)