New Delhi [India], April 21: NEC Corporation India Pvt. Ltd., announced the appointment of Mr. Ichiro Kurihara as its President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2026. In his role as President and CEO, Mr. Kurihara will provide strategic leadership to NEC India, with overall responsibility for corporate governance, strengthening relationships with government and enterprises, while overseeing business operations across the country. He will lead business strategy aligned with global and regional priorities, driving sustainable growth, long-term value, and strengthening the Indo-Japan relationship, with India remaining a key market in NEC's global growth strategy. Mr. Kurihara will also focus on enhancing organizational capabilities by fostering a high-performance culture, nurturing leadership talent, and advancing workforce development initiatives.

Over the last 7 decades, NEC India has, in collaboration with governments and private enterprises, built a credible name for delivering impactful technology-led programs across several domains, including public safety, AI-driven biometrics, smart cities, enterprise IT solutions, and newly formed financial services unit. In his role as President & CEO, Mr. Kurihara will further strengthen NEC India's position as a trusted technology partner.

Mr. Kurihara is a seasoned NEC leader with over three decades of experience driving growth across major Asian countries like the Philippines, Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia and Thailand.

"I am pleased to take on this role at NEC India, a market that is both complex and full of opportunities. My experience across Asia has reinforced the importance of adapting global expertise to local needs, especially in rapidly evolving economies. Today, India is at an inflection point, with strong digital ambitions and a clear focus on infrastructure and innovation. I look forward to collaborating with our teams, customers, and partners to strengthen NEC's contributions and support India's continued progress," said Ichiro Kurihara, President and CEO, NEC Corporation India Pvt. Ltd.