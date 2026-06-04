NewsVoir Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 4: Neeman's, the homegrown footwear brand known for blending comfort with contemporary style, has announced the launch of its latest sneaker range, 'The Street Collection' a lifestyle sneaker line-up inspired by the spirit, nostalgia and emotional familiarity of Indian streets. At a time when consumers are increasingly moving away from mass, one-size-fits-all fashion narratives and looking for stories that feel more personal, rooted and culturally familiar, Neeman's brings a distinctly Indian lens to street-inspired sneakers. Instead of borrowing inspiration from global streetwear cultures, The Street Collection draws from lived experiences that feel deeply relatable to Indian consumers.

The collection introduces four distinct sneaker styles - Street Heart, Remix Icon, Remix Modish and Remix Vintage - each designed to interpret street culture in its own way. Blending expressive aesthetics with everyday versatility, the range is created for consumers who want sneakers that feel individual, effortless and emotionally connected to the world around them. The range is available at a price of INR 4,999. Watch Neeman's Street Collection Inspired by Real India: www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_ZgDbvK-Pc Speaking about the inspiration behind the collection, Taran Chhabra, Co-founder and CEO of Neeman's, said, "For a long time, streetwear conversations have largely been shaped by cultures from around the world, and while that has always been exciting to see, we felt there was an opportunity to tell stories that felt closer to home. The inspiration for The Street Collection came from the everyday Indian street experiences we all carry with us -- the energy, the nostalgia, the little rituals and moments that become memories over time. This collection was born out of our love for those streets and the joy of simply being out there."

Speaking about the business strategy behind the collection, Amar Preet Singh, Co-founder and COO of Neeman's, said, "The footwear category today has become far more repertoire-driven, with consumers looking for different styles for different occasions. Sneakers, in particular, have become an important part of everyday lifestyle dressing. For us, this launch is a strategic step towards expanding occasions for our existing consumers while strengthening our presence in the lifestyle and sneaker space. The Street Collection allows us to play a bigger role in the consumer's wardrobe while increasing our share of wallet, all while staying true to the comfort-first philosophy Neeman's is known for."

With The Street Collection, Neeman's continues to evolve its product portfolio by combining comfort-led design with culturally relevant storytelling, building a stronger lifestyle expression for the brand. The collection is now available across Neeman's stores, the brand's official website (neemans.com) and Myntra, ensuring accessibility across pan-India. About Neeman's Founded in 2017 by Taran Chhabra and Amar Preet Singh, Neeman's is one of India's leading homegrown, comfort-first footwear and lifestyle brands. Built on the belief that everyday essentials should combine comfort, functionality and contemporary style, the brand has steadily built a strong presence among modern Indian consumers looking for versatile footwear solutions across occasions.

Over the years, Neeman's has also pioneered the use of innovative and sustainable materials across its product portfolio, incorporating natural and recycled materials such as merino wool, recycled PET bottles, and responsibly sourced components into its footwear designs, while continuing to evolve its portfolio across lifestyle and casual categories. With a growing omnichannel presence across its website, 40 exclusive stores, and all leading e-commerce platforms, Neeman's continues to strengthen its connection with consumers seeking products that feel personal, effortless and relevant to their everyday lives. By blending comfort with culture-led storytelling and contemporary design, the brand is building a modern lifestyle ecosystem rooted in simplicity, mindful innovation and comfort as a cultural identity.

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