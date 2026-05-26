NewsVoir New Delhi [India], May 26: With temperatures breaching 45°C across large parts of India, NEEV Foundation has mounted a large-scale summer relief campaign, "Iss Garmi, Farq Nazar Aayega," targeting outdoor workers, the general public, stray animals and birds bearing the brunt of this season's extreme heat. The initiative is being rolled out across six states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra. NEEV Foundation is deploying 60 relief vans to distribute clean, cold drinking water at high-footfall public areas and directly to those working long hours in the open, including traffic police personnel, delivery executives, construction workers, street vendors and autorickshaw drivers. Alongside water, the vans will distribute ORS pouches and protective caps to counter heat exposure and help replenish minerals lost to excessive perspiration.

Acknowledging that the crisis extends beyond human welfare, the Foundation has installed water tanks for stray animals and placed bird feeders and water trays across multiple locations. The campaign is anchored in a simple idea of access and empathy. As the foundation describes it: "The thirsty always come to the well. This summer, we decided to take the well to the thirsty." Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Vivek Patni, Director - Wonder Cement and Founder of Neev Foundation said, "India's summers are becoming increasingly harsh for people who spend most of their day outdoors. Through this campaign, we wanted to create immediate, accessible relief for those who keep our cities functioning despite extreme weather conditions. Sometimes the most meaningful interventions are also the simplest, whether it is offering a glass of water, a moment of shade or basic support during difficult conditions."

He added, "NEEV was founded on the belief that social responsibility begins with showing up for people when they need support the most. We hope this campaign also encourages citizens to participate in small acts of care, from keeping water outside homes for birds and stray animals to supporting delivery personnel and outdoor workers during peak summer hours. Collective action often begins with individual awareness. Sometimes, a small beginning brings a big change and starts a revolution." The campaign carries a deliberate public mobilisation intent, seeking to deepen community participation in heat relief at a time when rising temperatures are emerging as a sustained challenge across urban and rural India.

The seasonal effort is part of a broader development mandate. NEEV Foundation's Rural Development Centre in Nimbahera anchors its long-term work, which spans skill development for women under the Hunar programme, community infrastructure through Sanrachna, educational support under Udaan, healthcare outreach through Arogyam and sustainability initiatives under Eco Green. With temperatures breaching 45°C across large parts of India, NEEV Foundation has mounted a large-scale summer relief campaign, "Iss Garmi, Farq Nazar Aayega," targeting outdoor workers, the general public, stray animals and birds bearing the brunt of this season's extreme heat. The initiative is being rolled out across six states including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra.

NEEV Foundation is deploying 60 relief vans to distribute clean, cold drinking water at high-footfall public areas and directly to those working long hours in the open, including traffic police personnel, delivery executives, construction workers, street vendors and autorickshaw drivers. Alongside water, the vans will distribute ORS pouches and protective caps to counter heat exposure and help replenish minerals lost to excessive perspiration. Acknowledging that the crisis extends beyond human welfare, the Foundation has installed water tanks for stray animals and placed bird feeders and water trays across multiple locations. The campaign is anchored in a simple idea of access and empathy. As the foundation describes it: "The thirsty always come to the well. This summer, we decided to take the well to the thirsty."

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Vivek Patni, Director - Wonder Cement and Founder of Neev Foundation said, "India's summers are becoming increasingly harsh for people who spend most of their day outdoors. Through this campaign, we wanted to create immediate, accessible relief for those who keep our cities functioning despite extreme weather conditions. Sometimes the most meaningful interventions are also the simplest, whether it is offering a glass of water, a moment of shade or basic support during difficult conditions." He added, "NEEV was founded on the belief that social responsibility begins with showing up for people when they need support the most. We hope this campaign also encourages citizens to participate in small acts of care, from keeping water outside homes for birds and stray animals to supporting delivery personnel and outdoor workers during peak summer hours. Collective action often begins with individual awareness. Sometimes, a small beginning brings a big change and starts a revolution."

The campaign carries a deliberate public mobilisation intent, seeking to deepen community participation in heat relief at a time when rising temperatures are emerging as a sustained challenge across urban and rural India. The seasonal effort is part of a broader development mandate. NEEV Foundation's Rural Development Centre in Nimbahera anchors its long-term work, which spans skill development for women under the Hunar programme, community infrastructure through Sanrachna, educational support under Udaan, healthcare outreach through Arogyam and sustainability initiatives under Eco Green. With "Iss Garmi, Farq Nazar Aayega," the Foundation seeks to demonstrate a point that is straightforward but easy to overlook during a crisis. Compassion can bring about tangible relief for those, most exposed to India's harshest summer.

About NEEV Foundation NEEV Foundation is a socially driven initiative committed to building stronger, kinder and more resilient communities through sustainable and meaningful social interventions. Guided by the philosophy of creating a strong foundation for a better tomorrow, NEEV Foundation, under the leadership of Mr. Vivek Patni, works across healthcare, education, women empowerment, infrastructure development and environmental sustainability to create lasting positive impact. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)