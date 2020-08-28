Nehru World School, Ghaziabad emerges as the top school in UP after students shine in CBSE exams

Focus, perseverance, and commitment go a long way in achieving one's goals. Nehru World School Ghaziabad's team of teachers has been diligently working with their students and supporting them in times of need.

The school has achieved the first position in Uttar Pradesh in the recently announced 2020 CBSE Grade 12 results amongst all-day schools. Nehru World School achieved a splendid 91.03 per cent Average School Result.

32 per cent students secured over 95 per cent aggregate marks, 65 per cent students of the complete school batch secured over 90 per cent aggregate marks and all the students of Nehru World School secured distinctions this year.

The school toppers this year are Rashi Kushwaha with 98.8 per cent, Sakshi Garg and Nikita Sharma with 98 per cent.

These results are also the best that school has ever had in Ghaziabad district. NWS has registered a consistent growth in its averages over the past ten years with each result showing year on year improvement.

"Clear focus and consistent effort put in by the teachers and students towards achieving their goals is the main reason for this fantastic result," said Dr Arunabh Singh, the school Director.

Susan Holmes, Head Teacher of the school attributed the result to the individual support and personalized guidance the teachers gave to each student including home visits where needed.

"The quality of the teaching and the teachers' attention to detail as well use of data and identified areas for improvement all contribute to enabling students to achieve their potential and beyond," she added.

"The partnership of the school and the parents together with their continuous support and encouragement for their children is also instrumental in improving levels of achievement," she concluded.

The teachers are working currently towards maintaining and improving further on these levels of attainment by engaging with students online and also giving one-two-one doubt resolution classes using Google's Classroom software.

