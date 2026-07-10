NewsVoir Calicut (Kerala) [India], July 10: Neka Sulaiman, daughter of HiLITE Group Chairman P. Sulaiman, has taken charge of the Group's hospitality division as Director, HiLITE Holdings. She will lead HiLITE Group's hospitality expansion, with a vision to develop 1,000 hotel keys across Kerala by 2030. Her appointment marks an important step in HiLITE Group's next phase of growth, as the Group expands its presence beyond retail, residential, commercial and business infrastructure projects into the hospitality sector. As part of the new vision, HiLITE Group plans to build a diversified hospitality portfolio across luxury, upscale and midscale hotel segments. Kozhikode is expected to be a key focus market, supported by the city's growing business, tourism, healthcare and education ecosystem.

Speaking on her new role, Neka Sulaiman said the Group's aim is to create hospitality destinations that become part of the city's business, cultural and social life. "This is the right time to strengthen Kozhikode's hospitality landscape. Our target is not just about numbers, but about creating the right hospitality infrastructure for a growing city," she said. P. Sulaiman, Group Chairman, HiLITE Group, said Neka's appointment reflects her commitment, character and willingness to take ownership. "The true measure of a leader lies in character, judgement and responsibility. These are qualities I have seen in Neka over the years. I look forward to the fresh perspective she will bring to HiLITE Group," he said.

Neka was associated with Hug a Mug, HiLITE Group's home-grown cafe brand, during her educational period, gaining hands-on experience in operations, customer service and team coordination. She said the experience helped her understand business from the ground level. Neka completed her schooling at The White School International (International Baccalaureate) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) degree. She has also completed CMA, strengthening her foundation in finance, management and business strategy. With Neka taking charge, HiLITE Group aims to build a strong hospitality vertical that supports Kerala's growing demand for quality hotel infrastructure while carrying forward the Group's legacy through new-generation leadership.

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