VMPL Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 21: The Indian insurance industry is entering a period of significant transformation. Technology, artificial intelligence, data, emerging risks, evolving customer expectations and the rise of GIFT City are reshaping how insurance will be built, distributed and experienced. Against this backdrop, NeoProEd, in collaboration with GIFT International FinTech Institute (GIFT iFi), will bring together leaders from across the insurance ecosystem at the NeoProEd Insurance Conclave 2026, on 25 September 2026 at Grand Mercure, GIFT City, Gandhinagar. More than a conventional industry conference, the Conclave is designed as a platform for candid conversations, challenging questions and cross-industry perspectives on what comes next for Indian insurance.

Three Questions. One Industry at an Inflection Point. The Conclave will bring together industry leaders around three critical conversations: From Policy to Purpose - Moving from Policy Ownership to Meaningful Protection As customer expectations evolve, how can the industry move beyond selling policies towards creating deeper, more meaningful protection? GIFT City & Global Risk - Can GIFT City Become India's Global Hub for Risk, Retirement & Reinsurance? With GIFT City emerging as a significant financial services centre, what will it take for India to build a globally competitive ecosystem for risk, retirement and reinsurance? The Talent Question - Who Will Lead Indian Insurance Next? As the industry transforms, what leadership capabilities, skills and talent will be required to take Indian insurance into its next chapter?

The Conclave will also feature Expert Insights from CRIF, exploring how data, analytics and alternative signals can help expand access to insurance and support more informed risk decisions for underserved segments, including gig workers, informal earners and small businesses. Industry Leaders Powering the Conversation CRIF - Platinum Partner CRIF brings global expertise in credit information, analytics and data-driven decision-making to the Conclave. Its participation adds an important perspective on how data and intelligence can expand access to insurance and enable more informed risk decisions. Ebix - Gold Partner With expertise across insurance technology and digital platforms, Ebix represents the technology layer transforming how insurance is distributed, managed and experienced. Its presence reinforces the Conclave's focus on building a more connected and digitally enabled insurance ecosystem.

TruVis - Silver Partner TruVis brings a focus on RegTech and technology-led compliance in an increasingly complex regulatory environment. Its participation adds an important lens to the conversation around how innovation and governance can evolve together. Arham Secure - Silver Partner With its philosophy of "Beyond Coverage, We Care," Arham Secure brings a customer-focused perspective to the insurance ecosystem. Its participation reinforces the importance of understanding risk, protecting what matters and placing meaningful customer protection at the heart of insurance. Almonds.ai - Gifting Partner Almonds.ai joins the Conclave as its Gifting Partner, adding a thoughtful dimension to the event experience and reflecting the wider ecosystem of businesses contributing to collaboration and innovation across financial services.

Healthy Atoms - Gifting Partner Healthy Atoms joins the Conclave as a Gifting Partner, supporting an experience that extends beyond the formal agenda. As insurance increasingly evolves from simply responding to risks to enabling wellbeing and holistic protection, Healthy Atoms adds a complementary perspective to the Conclave: protecting health begins with nurturing it. A Different Kind of Insurance Room The Conclave will bring together senior insurance and BFSI leaders, InsurTech founders, investors, distribution and broking leaders, policy stakeholders and emerging professionals. At a time when the industry is asking bigger questions about growth, trust, technology, talent and global relevance, NeoProEd aims to create a platform where these conversations can happen openly, across traditional industry silos and beyond conventional conference narratives.

"The insurance industry doesn't need another room where everyone agrees. It needs rooms where the right questions are asked openly. The NeoProEd Insurance Conclave is being built around exactly that idea - bringing the people shaping insurance today together with those who will shape it tomorrow." - Yashesh Sampat, Co-Founder, NeoProEd The formal program will be followed by Dinner, Dialogues & Connections, providing participants an opportunity to continue conversations, exchange perspectives and build meaningful relationships beyond the stage. Event Details NeoProEd Insurance Conclave 2026 Date: Friday, 25 September 2026 Time: 2:00 PM onwards Venue: Grand Mercure, GIFT City, Gandhinagar In collaboration with: GIFT International FinTech Institute (GIFT iFi)

Participant Fee: ₹5,000 + applicable taxes For registrations and partnership enquiries: connect@neoproed.com NeoProEd Insurance Conclave 2026> About NeoProEd NeoProEd is an industry-led professional education and leadership platform focused on India's insurance and InsurTech ecosystem. Built at the intersection of industry knowledge, professional capability and future-ready talent, NeoProEd creates platforms for learning, leadership, collaboration and meaningful industry dialogue. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)