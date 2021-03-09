Neuberg Diagnostics lit up Greater Chennai Corporation in Purple for Women's Day

You would like to read
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Neuberg Diagnostics, the fastest-growing private diagnostics lab, lit up Greater Chennai Corporation in Purple for Women's Day. Purple, the colour that one associate with power, nobility, dignity, and devotion is a reflection of the true nature of Neuberg's women employees as they constitute about 85 per cent of its workforce.
Aishwarya Vasudevan, Group Chief Operating Officer, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, "This initiative is our small gesture of appreciation to salute the power, nobility, dignity and devotion of women. We cannot find enough words to express our gratitude for these women who have genuinely stood for us in the toughest of times, sacrificing their time with family and loved ones. The least we can do is take a vow to safeguard their rights and interests and ensure that we protect their health and well-being for a long time to come."
On the sidelines of women's day, Neuberg Diagnostics also announced the launch of Neu Express, a comprehensive health care package for women. This offering is under the company's women-centric initiative - Women in Purple. The package includes a diagnosis of common conditions faced by women namely thyroid, cholesterol, anaemia and diabetes. It also includes COVID antibody testing.
The package covers Liver Function Test, Thyroid Profile Test, Lipid Profile Test, Kidney Function Test, CBC, ESR, Diabetes Profile, COVID Antibody IgG Test at INR 1350/-.
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
