Neuberg Diagnostics organizes World Heart Day Campaign in Chennai

You would like to read
- Neuberg Diagnostics ropes in MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador
- MX Player, Red Bull and AutoRap by Smule come together to create Red Bull Spotlight - a hunt for India's next rap superstar
- Diagnear.com: Making healthcare diagnostics Accessible, Affordable, and Available for all
- SRL Diagnostics organizes a 'Free Cardiac Screening Camp' at Mumbai Airport to commemorate World Heart Day
- Aishwarya Vinu Nair to represent India at Miss Teen Earth
Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the sidelines of World Heart Day, Neuberg Diagnostics, India's fourth-largest diagnostic lab chain, had arranged the 'World Heart Campaign' to raise awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).
Through the campaign, Neuberg aimed to encourage everyone to know major risk factors related to CVD, the steps one can take to fight, prevent and control, and how one could care for their loved ones.
Dr. A B Gopalamurugan, Senior Consultant Interventional Cardiologist and Electrophysiologist, HeartTeam India, who flagged off the cycle ride today said, "Cardiovascular diseases are still world's leading cause of death every year. There is a need for constant collaborative effort towards creating awareness around CVDs. Through our campaign, we would like the people to know that they must embrace a healthy lifestyle and avoid excessive tobacco and alcohol consumption. Besides, they need to pay regular visits to nearby primary healthcare facilities to check if they have heart risks and in case of complications, what lifestyle changes they must embrace."
Dr. Saranya Narayan, Technical Director, Neuberg Diagnostics said, "In the last one year we have done more than 27000 lipid profile tests. Around 25% of people have shown abnormal values that spread across age ranges from the late 20s to the middle 60s. This is quite worrying as this is a major risk factor for ischeamic heart disease. For this and other similar reasons, at Neuberg, we have committed that we will continue to do our bit in creating awareness around health and wellness-related issues."
Ms. Aishwarya Vasudevan, Chief Operating Officer, Neuberg Diagnostics, said, "We would like to appeal to everyone that they stay informed about the heart risks. The basic things like having healthy diet, regular exercise, lifestyle modification, stress management, minimum 8 hours sleep, and regular check-ups and screening are crucial for reducing heart related problems."
This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor