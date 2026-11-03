NewsVoir New Delhi [India], November 3: Neuraluna, a human-first enterprise AI company that helps organisations put their people's expertise to work through AI, today announced an expanded presence in India, reflecting the country's growing role in its global enterprise AI strategy. At a time when much of the AI conversation is framed around replacing work, Neuraluna is built on a different belief: the people closest to complex problems should have more capacity, more reach and more ability to create value. The aim is not to make expertise less important, but to make it available wherever it can help. Neuraluna lets experts build AI teams around their own knowledge and methods. Firms can use these teams to deliver complex projects, turn specialist expertise into digital services and support clients between engagements-all on one platform, without writing code.

Founded in December 2024 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Neuraluna already works with enterprise customers across the US, Europe and the Middle East. "The default use of AI is to need fewer people. We took the opposite bet: that AI gives capable people more reach and helps them do the most important work. India has some of the deepest pools of expertise in the world, so expanding here is a natural step for us, and the place where this bet can matter most. We are not coming to India to automate its experts. We are coming to give them more reach," Dinesh Chahlia, Co-founder and CEO, Neuraluna.

How the platform is built Neuraluna's approach rests on three design choices: - Separate workspace for every engagement. Each client engagement runs in its own isolated workspace, so one organisation's data, agents and generated work never cross into another's. This matters for consultants, lawyers and advisers who serve many clients at once. - Models from multiple AI providers. The platform draws on models from several providers, so customers can adopt new capabilities without being tied to a single vendor. - Organisations stay in control. Customers retain control of their information, permissions and how AI is used. Commenting on the expansion, Phani Solomou, Co-founder of Neuraluna, said, "AI is changing what clients can do themselves and what they will pay experts for. Neuraluna helps firms apply their expertise at a scale and cost that makes new services and markets commercially viable. Specialist firms can reach clients previously priced out, turn one-off projects into ongoing services and build revenue beyond billable hours. For India's knowledge businesses, this opens new routes to global growth."

Customers and community The approach is already at work with customers across industries: - A world-leading business school powers its entrepreneurship platform with Neuraluna, taking expert guidance beyond the classroom and into the decisions founders face as they build their businesses. - An international consulting and IT services firm is reinventing project delivery and launching new services, including a testing factory for work it previously passed to larger competitors. - A specialist medical technology consultancy combines clinical and financial expertise on the platform, making previously uneconomic assignments viable and opening the door to larger engagements. - An independent executive adviser delivers work that once required a consulting team, leaving clients with agents, dashboards and capabilities they keep using after the engagement ends.

- A law firm makes its best precedents and approaches available to every lawyer, strengthening consistency across client work. Neuraluna also runs an Access Program that offers free and discounted access to nonprofits, researchers, educators and civic teams working on hard problems. About Neuraluna Neuraluna is a human-first enterprise AI company that helps organisations supercharge human potential through intelligent AI systems. Expert firms use Neuraluna to bring their people and specialist AI agents together on one platform, with each client's work isolated and access under the organisation's control. Founded in December 2024 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Neuraluna works with enterprise customers across the US, Europe and the Middle East.

Website: neuraluna.ai. General enquiries and walkthrough requests: support@neuraluna.ai (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)