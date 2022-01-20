NEURIA - an app to improve quality of mental health and treatment of neurological patients and their caregivers launches in India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 20 (ANI/PNN): NEURIA, a free mobile application developed by Innoplexus A.G., helping millions of people all over the world with their mental health problems and treatment guidance, has now been launched in India.

We live in a digital world, and there is access to any kind of information at your fingertips, courtesy of the internet. In India, more than 7 million people are affected by dementia, over 12 million from epilepsy, 231 million from migraine, 384 million are affected by tension headaches, and more than 4.5 million from depression. For all these people, it is a major challenge to dive through an ocean of information to find authentic and relevant answers for one's mental health.

NEURIA seeks to support patients living with mental diseases to enjoy a better quality of life by providing individualized information on their options for treatments, clinical trials, and experts. By offering access to the most recent, accurate, and tailored information, NEURIA wants to prepare patients to lead more effective conversations with physicians and consider different treatment options as well as participation in clinical trials. The hope is that this will ultimately result in improved quality of life.

Living a good quality of life through adequate mental healthcare and wellness support is a crucial need for all Indians today. With one of the world's largest youth populations, the country has an incredible demographic divide which can be fully used when support for mental health challenges and neurological disorders is easily accessible.

"Diseases such as Dementia and Parkinson's are too often stigmatized as just 'symptoms of old age'" highlighted Juergen Scheele, Chief Medical Officer at Innoplexus. "Through NEURIA, we want to challenge the status quo and support people living with neurological diseases to have a normal life for as long as possible."

Patients spend a significant amount of precious time searching online and offline for tailored information about their specific needs, time that could be spent on things they enjoy doing or enhance their health. Simply by using a set of questions that patients or their loved-ones answer on sign-up, NEURIA ensures only results relevant to the patient's disease profile are shown.

"We're committed to changing what it means to be diagnosed with a neurological disease - and this means giving patients and their carers the tools they need to get the best treatment journey possible", underscored Dr Gunjan Bhardwaj, CEO and Founder of Innoplexus.

The NEURIA app is available for download now in India on Android and iOS.

NEURIA is a free mobile application developed for patients who suffer from a neurological disease to offer information on potential treatments, clinical trials, and experts for their disease profile. The app uses the patented artificial intelligence of Innoplexus AG, a leader in drug discovery and development, to scan over 95% of the internet and to analyze hundreds of terabytes of structured and unstructured, public and proprietary scientific data in real-time, constantly updating for updates from official registries, drug approval sites, and clinical trial databases. The extracted information is then curated by a human team of experts. NEURIA was founded in September 2021 by Innoplexus AG headquartered in Eschborn, Germany.

The app has been already available in Italy and Germany, and now it has been launched in India.

