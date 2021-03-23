Neuropsychiatrist Dr Dhvanit Dave's name registered in India Book of Records

By Renowned Neuropsychiatrist Dr Dhvanit Dave

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Dr Dhvanit Dave, a renowned Neuropsychiatrist from Gujarat, has been honoured with the title of Grand Master for building a hospital at the age of 31. Not just that, Dr Dhvanit Dave's name has also been registered in the India Book of Records.

Dr Dhvanit Dave has been a genius since childhood and has completed his primary and secondary education from Fatima Convent School in Bhavnagar Gujarat and has also won around 50 competitions. He gave the first speech when he was in second grade and the speech was on dowry. In today's fast era, a 2-year-old child does not even know the meaning of dowry, but in 1995, the doctor gave a 3-minute speech on dowry.

In addition, he won a chess championship title when he was just 15 years old. Dr Dhvanit Dave had secured 90 per cent marks in class 10th and 94 per cent marks in class 12th. He chose himself to become a doctor and got admission in MP Shah Government Medical College Jamnagar at the age of 17 years. But suddenly his life changed when he suffered a car accident in 2006 when his father died in a brutal accident and a sudden crisis took place making it very difficult for his mother to take care of him and his younger brother. The doctor obtained MBBS degree in 2010 due to the support of the Gujarat government scholarship, Reliance, Maa Foundation and his maternal uncle.

In the very next year without wasting any extra year for PG preparation, the doctor again secured an MD Psychiatry seat at MP Shah Government Medical College in the first attempt again in the open category and this was his greatest achievement. In 2014, he passed the MD psychiatry examination with excellent grades and gold medals. He started private practice in Bhuj and now he serves more than a hundred patients every day and works 10-12 hours daily.

Dr Dhvanit Dave has many records to his name. He has also received a gold medal from the India Book of Records and this award has been given to him to build a beautiful hospital at the age of just 31. He has also been awarded the Gold Medal by the Asia Book of Records. He was awarded the title of Grand Master for making a five-storey hospital himself.

It is worth noting that the Deep Hospital of Dr Dave is equipped with many new facilities such as a fountain, gym, temple, awareness corner, and a beautiful garden. Patients who suffer from stress, depression, OCD are treated here.

