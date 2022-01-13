Neusul making digital marketing affordable for SMEs

New Delhi [India], January 13 (ANI/ATK): The pace at which the market is changing is breathtaking. Over 60% of the total GDP of the world is digitized.

Our days start from Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and end with Swiggy, Zomato and other digital services.

We spend a larger part of the day in front of the screens for work, entertainment, knowledge and what not. Everything is available online. Digital marketing is another boon of this digital era. It has reached to all the business sectors as it provides a larger audience, better brand image, targeted marketing, and best part, its more affordable.

In financial year 2020, the revenue generated by digital advertising across India was valued at around 199 billion Indian rupees. That same year, India's total advertising revenue was over 700 billion Indian rupees and the country was ranked as the third largest advertising market across the world in terms of ad spending.

Neusul Digital is one of the top digital marketing firms. It was founded by Waqar Ahmed and Divesh Gupta in January 2021. The duo met online and discussed their ideologies for their grand start-up. After concluding that their plans for business are analogous, they planned to turn their vision into reality together. For several months they struggled to find clients and built a brand image but their diligence and agility made their clients reuse their exceptional services. It took them almost an year to build credibility in the digital media industry but as said by Colin Powell, "there is no secret to success, it is the result of hard work, preparation and learning from failure" Waqar and Divesh turned their business into a successful venture.

Neusul Digital provides a variety of services, including, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing and Other Social Media Services. With a global customer base, the company knows what it takes to create and distribute content that engages audiences and generates income.

The company's key beliefs aren't merely catchy slogans. They are the guiding principles, which company strictly employ on a daily basis. It runs the businesses, make choices, recruit, review, reward, and grow in their presence. Waqar Ahmed and Divesh Gupta has shaped Neusul Digital into the firm it is today, and it will continue to do so in the future.

Neusul Digital would be delighted to turn over a new leaf with you by being your dedicated partner in outsourced digital marketing services and leveraging technology to take your business to the next level!

