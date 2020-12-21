New 2021 Prices for BMW Group India Model Range Effective 4 January 2021

You would like to read
- Gurugram doctors perform successful brain surgery on 80 years old
- Automobile Corporation Of Goa reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.89 crore in the June 2020 quarter
- M3M unlocks Gurugram, clocking 1150 crores in sales in July-August
- Dhanuka Agritech shifts corporate office
- TVS Motor Company sales in October 2020 grows by 22 percent
Gurugram (Haryana) [India]. December 21(ANI/ BusinessWire India): BMW Group India will introduce the revised 2021 pricing for all BMW and MINI models effective 4 January 2021. Prices will increase by up to 2% across the portfolio.
Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "In an unprecedented year, BMW Group India has been focused on providing best-in-class products and unparalleled services to its esteemed clientele. From 4 January 2021, BMW Group India will introduce the new pricing for BMW and MINI portfolio, increasing the prices marginally by up to 2% to offset the increasing input costs. This will ensure that customer satisfaction, dealer profitability and sustainable growth, which are fundamentals of a successful business, remain strong. BMW Group India will continue to set uncompromising standards in the luxury auto industry and create customer delight."
The range of locally produced cars in India include the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman.
BMW dealerships also display BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW X6, BMW Z4, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M5 Competition, BMW M8 Coupe, BMW X3 M and BMW X5 M which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU). MINI dealerships also display the MINI 3-door, MINI 5-door, MINI Convertible, MINI Clubman and MINI John Cooper Works Hatch as completely built-up units (CBU).
BMW India is a 100% subsidiary of the BMW Group and is headquartered in Gurugram (National Capital Region). Till date, BMW Group has invested over INR 5.2 billion (EUR 72 million) in BMW India. The wide range of activities in India include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Mumbai, a training centre in Gurugram NCR and development of a dealer organisation across metropolitan centres of the country. Currently, BMW Group India has over 80 touchpoints in the Indian market. The total number of employees at BMW Group India is 650.
Internet:
Facebook:
Twitter:
YouTube:
Instagram:
This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)
DISCLAIMER
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor