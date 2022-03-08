New Age Nutraceutical D2C Start up HERBgen raises funding from boAt and Lenskart Founders

New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Taking off the ground during the early days of the Pandemic, the Delhi based start-up HERBgen was quick to identify the lack of balanced nutrition among the Indian populace at large and the importance of stronger immunity among individuals.

Food alone is unable to fully meet the nutritional needs of the human body.

Compounding the problem has been the dependence on the existing traditional supplements which were not good enough. The initial feasibility reports witnessed gaping holes within the supplements industry within the country as most of the available supplements were found to be reversed engineered, and a clear absence of authentic, credible, research driven brand through science backed innovation led to further strengthening the belief that there was a clear gap.

Why HERBgen was born

Sharing a goal of feeling amazing about oneself, instead of just focusing on fitness quotient, the founding couple Pravin and Suditi Rao (often called the Fit Couple by near and dear ones) has long shared the ambition of challenging the status quo and reinventing the 'Truly Next Generation' supplements.

Committed to promote natural healing & health through our specialty range of highest quality & internationally certified nutritional supplement (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oCW2gVwIzKs) HERBgen launched the initial product range encompassing immune health, digestive health, weight management, skin health, bone & joint health. Since the Group had a background in this business and was already operating in the healthcare and biotech spaces for over 19 years, it helped the offshoot source suitable ingredients, manufacturing capabilities, etc needed to get started.

The Investor beliefs

The start up has received investments from Marquee investors / Unicorn brands. The Founders of boAt Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta pitched in alongside Lenskart's co-founder Peyush Bansal.

Peyush Bansal, founder of Lenskart explains his belief in HERBgen, saying, "I believe chronic illness is endemic in India. Diabetes and Cancer are more of lifestyle disorders and not lifestyle diseases. Instead of just treating symptoms, we need to look at ensuring added immunity and filling in gaps in nutrition, to fend off diseases. HERBgen is creating the future of nutrition, paving the way for the ever evolving needs for nutrition needs among the changing lifestyles of the present times."

Aman Gupta, Co-founder and CMO of boat added his views on how he perceives the brand and the domain, saying, "I believe the Indian Nutraceutical category is set for disruption. HERBgen with its patented and trademark ingredients is creating a strong niche for itself among the new age audience. I am really excited to partner with Pravin and Suditi, as I witness HERBgen at the cusp of their next phase of growth. India seeks to enhance the health of its individuals and HERBgen leverages its expertise to facilitate this positive change."

Health is not just about fitness

Pravin Rao, the Director/ Founder of HERBgen says, "Health is more than just an absence of disease. It is the ability of the body to respond to change. At HERBgen, our promise is simple: Working on our mission to be a complete health solutions brand, we will contribute to health creation through harnessing the best of ancient remedial benefits of the Ayurvedic heritage and the R & D of modern science, adding cutting edge technology to extract the best known health amplifying ingredients from nature itself. A strong research, patented ingredients and a manufacturing base in the US allows HERBgen to continue to offer value additions to consumers via herbal supplements."

Emphasising on Women health, SuditiBhadauria Rao, Co-founder of HERBgen says, "Amidst the daily lives of women, healthy living usually take a back seat to chores, professional commitments, family and more. Hence, Supplements conveniently fill the nutritional gap and allow women to be more active, multitask and live a healthy life."

Suditi further added, "In today's world, 95% of the diseases are created from lifestyle, behaviours and choices. We are onboarding nutritionists, personal trainers, and wellness experts to guide, motivate and support individuals with free nutritional consultations to understand nutritional gaps within their body and supplements to intake. The consultations cover a range of health aspects including hair and skin health, liver and gut health, inclusing bone, joint health and overall immunity. "

Embracing the future

Globally, the trends have been encouraging for the supplements segment witnessing larger popularity in the recent past. Even during the pandemic, the revenues of HERBgen have grown by 360 percent between October 2021 and February 2022. The aim is to reach more than 100 formulations by FY23. As a country, India stays poised to ramp up its current contribution of $8 billion in the Nutraceutical industry to $40 billion by 2024.

HERBgen continues to introduce World class supplements for the ever evolving needs for nutrition changes with changing lifestyles and life stages by leveraging ancient remedial benefits. Our nutraceuticals are backed by human clinical studies, patents, accomplished doctors and scientists. The knowledge source combines the Ayurvedic heritage with modern day Research & Development, ensuring credibility with first- in-its-space supplement choices that are manufactured and bottled in FDA registered and cGMP certified state of the art facility at New Jersey, USA.

Learn more at (https://www.herbgen.co.in)

