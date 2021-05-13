New Age production house IdeaRack enters OTT space with Runaway Lugaai for MX Player, stars Sanjay Mishra, Naveen Kasturia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13 (ANI/PNN): After the successful debut in the television space with Tara From Satara, that won the Indian Television Academy Award (2019) for Best Drama Show and Best Story, IdeaRack is all set to venture into the OTT space with its exciting offering Runaway Lugaai, a light-hearted web series set in the heartland of Bihar.

It is developed by Saeed Akhtar & Aisha Faizan of IdeaRack Pvt. Limited and helmed by Avinash Das of Anaarkali of Aarah fame. Runaway Lugaai will be streaming on MX Player from May 18th, 2021 onwards.

Runaway Lugaai stars Naveen Kasturia, Ruhi Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Aarya Babbar, Pankaj Jha and Chittaranjan Tripathy in the pivotal roles. The web show is a humorous yet heartwarming journey of Rajni played by Naveen looking for his Runaway Lugaai.

Saeed Akhtar, Founder IdeaRack Pvt Limited says, "The OTT space being cluttered with crime and thriller shows, we wanted to bring a differentiated story for our audiences. Runaway Lugaai celebrates the dysfunctional relationships between a father & son with a quirky love story at the center of the plot".

Aisha Faizan, Co-Founder, IdeaRack adds, "While developing Runaway Lugaai, we wanted to give our audiences a realistic flavour & the local nuances, so we got Avinash Das to direct the series along with actors who belonged to the heartland to bring in the authenticity of Bihar."

Elated actor Naveen Kasturia shares, "Runaway Lugaai has been a very exciting project for me. It was fun working with Saeed and Aisha as they bring so much passion and detailing to their work. Saeed Bhai was absolutely clear about his vision and tonality of the show which encouraged me to push beyond and try and create an endearing character of Rajnikant Sinha."

In the past 5 years, IdeaRack has developed shows like Guru Aur Bhole, Sab Jholmaal Ho, Paapo meter, Fab5, Kicko & Super Speedo for Sony Yay. They have also curated the animation series of iconic show Tarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah for Sony Yay In 2021. Besides this, they also launched India's first online filmmaking course for kids Filmmaker Jr in 2020.

Currently, IdeaRack is creating interesting content for some of the top studios in the industry and aiming to tell even more exciting stories soon.

