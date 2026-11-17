NewsVoir New Delhi [India], November 17: What a mother eats during pregnancy may have implications for her child's cognitive development years after birth, according to new research published in the peer-reviewed European Journal of Epidemiology. The study found that higher prenatal levels of certain omega-3 fatty acids, including plant-based alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), were associated with differences in children's attention, working memory and fluid intelligence from childhood through adolescence.1 This first-of-its-kind research, funded by the California Walnut Commission, adds to the growing body of evidence examining the relationship between prenatal nutrition and long-term neurodevelopment. Importantly, the findings suggest that different types of omega-3 fatty acids may have distinct associations with cognitive function at different stages of childhood, specifically plant-based omega-3 ALA. Previous omega-3 fatty acid research has centered on fish- and marine-derived DHA and EPA where ALA has seen less investigation, until now.

For health professionals and expectant parents, the findings reinforce the importance of a balanced dietary pattern that incorporates a variety of omega-3-rich foods, including walnuts, which provide an excellent source of essential plant-based omega-3 ALA (2.5g/28g).2 Study Details: A first-of-its-kind assessment on prenatal omega-3 consumption Researchers from Southern Catalonia Biomedical Research Institute (IRB CatSud) and ISGlobal analyzed data from the Spanish Childhood and Environment (INMA) project, a population-based birth cohort, examining 716 mother-child pairs from four regions of Spain. The research team measured three omega-3 fatty acids - ALA, DHA and EPA - in umbilical cord plasma to assess prenatal omega-3 exposure. Children's cognitive development was then evaluated at multiple points from approximately ages 5 through 15, focusing on attention, working memory and fluid intelligence, which includes the ability to reason and solve new problems.

The findings revealed several important distinctions:1 1. Higher prenatal ALA levels were associated with better attention during childhood. Children with higher proportions of ALA in umbilical cord plasma demonstrated significantly lower overall inattentiveness across the follow-up period compared with children with lower ALA proportions. The association was particularly evident during early childhood, around ages 5 and 7, when higher ALA levels were also associated with better fluid intelligence. These early advantages diminished over time, with the modeled associations reversing by adolescence. Researchers also observed a potential positive trajectory for working memory associated with higher prenatal ALA, although this finding was less robust in the primary analysis and became statistically significant in additional sensitivity analyses.

2. Higher prenatal DHA levels were associated with cognitive advantages extending into adolescence. Higher DHA proportions were associated with lower overall inattentiveness and better overall working memory performance. The associations varied with age. Working memory advantages were most pronounced earlier in childhood, while favorable associations with attention and fluid intelligence became more apparent as children approached adolescence. 3. EPA was not significantly associated with the cognitive outcomes evaluated. Unlike ALA and DHA, EPA proportions were not significantly associated with overall cognitive performance or developmental trajectories in this study. Why This Research Matters: The Importance of Omega-3 ALA Omega-3 fatty acids are important components of maternal nutrition, particularly during pregnancy, when the developing brain undergoes rapid growth. While DHA has historically received considerable attention in prenatal nutrition research, this study contributes to establishing the distinct benefits individual fatty acids contribute. In addition, it highlights the emerging evidence surrounding ALA, an essential plant-based omega-3 fatty acid.

"Our findings highlight the importance of looking beyond omega-3 fatty acids as a single group and understanding how individual fatty acids may relate to cognitive development at different stages of childhood," explained Jordi Julvez, PhD, principal investigator and head of the Clinical and Epidemiological Neuroscience (NeuroÈpia) group at IRB CatSud and researcher at ISGlobal. "We observed that higher prenatal levels of ALA, an essential plant-based omega-3, were associated with favorable attention and reasoning outcomes in early childhood, while DHA showed more sustained associations as children developed into adolescence," said Ariadna Pinar, first author of the paper and a PhD student from NeuroEpia group at IRBCatSud. "This research is the first of its kind to assess the association of cord plasma ALA proportions on cognitive trajectories in the offspring and adds to our understanding of the potential long-term relevance of prenatal nutrition and reinforces the importance of a varied, balanced diet that provides different sources of omega-3 fatty acids."

ALA is considered essential because the human body cannot produce it on its own; it must be obtained through food. Although the body can convert some ALA into longer-chain omega-3 fatty acids, including EPA and DHA, that conversion is limited. Consuming a variety of dietary omega-3 sources is therefore important. Walnuts are particularly noteworthy. 28g of walnuts - approximately a handful, or 12-14 walnut halves - provides 2.5 grams of ALA, making them an excellent source and convenient way to incorporate this essential nutrient into everyday eating habits.2 Other dietary sources of ALA include flaxseeds, chia seeds and certain plant oils, while DHA and EPA are primarily found in fatty fish and seafood.

The new research supports considering different dietary sources of omega-3 fatty acids as part of an overall balanced eating pattern rather than focusing exclusively on one type. Further research is needed to better understand the individual contributions of omega-3 fatty acids and how prenatal and postnatal dietary patterns may influence cognitive development over time. For recipes, usage ideas and more, visit www.californiawalnuts.in and follow @californiawalnutsindia. About the California Walnut Commission The California Walnut Commission (CWC) represents more than 3,700 California walnut growers and approximately 70 handlers whose walnuts are sold around the world, with more than 99% of the walnuts grown in the United States being from California. California walnuts, grown primarily in multi-generational family orchards, are known for their quality and nutritional and wellness benefits.

The CWC, established in 1987, drives domestic and export market development activities and health research to support sales of California walnuts around the globe. References: 1. Pinar-Martí, A., Ayala-Aldana, N., Bernardo-Castro, S. et al. Omega-3 cord plasma proportions and cognitive function trajectories from 5 to 15 years of age: a population-based cohort study. Eur J Epidemiol (2026). doi.org/10.1007/s10654-026-01461-8 2. U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service. FoodData Central, 2019. fdc. Nal.usda.gov. +A one-ounce (28g) serving provides 18g of total fat, "healthy fats" including 2.5g of monounsaturated fat and 13g of polyunsaturated fat (including 2.5 g of plant-based omega 3 ALA) and 1.5g of saturated fat.

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