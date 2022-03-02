New captain in town: Vinay Pratap Singh joins as the business head at Massimo Batteries

New Delhi/Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Massimo Batteries Inc., the leading player in the energy solutions and batteries sector, is delighted to announce that Vinay Pratap Singh has been appointed as Head of Business, effective February 1, 2022. Most recently, Singh was General Manager of Livguard Energy Technologies Private Limited.

Massimo Batteries Inc. is a Hyderabad-based leader in the energy solutions industry, manufacturing tubular batteries, two-wheeler batteries, solar batteries, and VRLA batteries. With over 40 years of experience in the industry, Massimo is India's trusted energy solution provider for all kinds of power requirements.

As our brand ambassador, the beloved Rohit Sharma, who just made captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Vinay is the leader Massimo Batteries needed to take this brand to even greater heights. With over 20 years of diverse experience in sales, brand management, territory management, and business development with brands like Shell, TTSL, Radio Mirchi, and Livguard, Singh brings a set of strengths and abilities required to justify Massimo's tagline of Power For Life.

"Vinay is the ideal choice to lead Massimo's business as his experience and skills are just what we needed to expand," said Vikas Goyal, Partner, Massimo Batteries. "We have a strong presence in 14 countries and a sturdy dealer network of 2000 in the south-Indian market. Massimo is set to expand its presence pan-India. We are certain that Vinay's expertise will help us do that in the most effective way possible. The team has been impressed by his strong track record of innovation, execution, and operational eminence. To draw a healthy comparison, Vinay's drive for excellence matches Rohit's diligence as an exceptional cricketer & captain, which has been visible in his consistently efficient decision-making. He is an exceptional leader, and we are excited to welcome him to Massimo."

"I am honored to join Massimo as its Business Head," said Singh. "I have a deep appreciation for what Massimo represents, and their vision of Power For Life inspires me. Massimo's success is rooted in its robust integration of efficient manufacturing and a great business relationship with our partners. I believe breakthroughs come when all hands are on deck, and each plays a specific, significant role. Power for life essentially translates to power for progress, the power to keep moving forward. Our manufacturing plant is 13 acres in area with a workforce of 700 strong. This allows us to produce 18 lakh motorcycle batteries, 7.2 lakh Inverter batteries, and 1.2 lakh other batteries. We are also set to launch our All India On-site service networks for our customers. All the people at Massimo make for a world-class team. Just as Rohit has been given the opportunity to lead the Indian Team, I feel like I have been blessed with the responsibility to lead a wonderful sales and marketing team. The Company has tremendous opportunities to capitalize on this foundation in the energy segment, driven by innovation. India plans on reaching net zero emissions by 2070, and we at Massimo are taking that very seriously. We look towards a greener future, and so expansion in the solar energy sector is something I am particularly looking forward to. Solar is essentially the future of large-scale energy and the perfect source to harness the power for life. We already have a strong presence in the southern market. Hence, we plan to achieve the same position pan-India by expanding our dealers' network through effective marketing and assuring good after-sales service with a comprehensive product range that offers better margins."

Singh's appointment marks the end of a comprehensive search process led by the dedicated team of Massimo Batteries inc.

