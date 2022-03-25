New Delhi Social Workers Association (NDSWA) hosted a homecoming dinner party for Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu

You would like to read
New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/PNN): A diplomatic soiree was hosted by Palka & Dr Gaurav Grover at their award-winning Japanese restaurant Guppy, with the creme de la creme in attendance.
The evening was to Celebrate and Welcome Miss Universe 2021 - Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu. An exclusive sit down diplomatic dinner was hosted with Ambassadors from various countries to India, the representative of the Miss Universe organization from the USA and the team of the Miss India organization.
Harnaaz was given a grand welcome with Dhols being played on her arrival and Saxophone being played for her red carpet entry and live singing. A special cake was cut celebrating the occasion with everyone being present to celebrate her win.
Dr Gaurav Grover said, "it's such a privilege to host the homecoming and celebrate with her the historic win, as, after 21 years, India won the crown." Harnaaz Sandhu said, "Getting such a welcome is an absolute honour for me. Chak de phatte India, chak de phatte"
Seen at the event were Esther Swan, Natasha Grover, Dr Vijay Jolly, fashion designer Rina Dhaka, H.E. Fleming Raul Duarte, Ambassador of Paraguay, H.E. Claudio Ansorena, Ambassador of Costa Rica, H.E. Juan Angulo, Ambassador of Chile, V.C. Burman, Chairman Dabur group and Counsel for Nicaragua, among others.
