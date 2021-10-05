New Delhi Social Workers Association (NDSWA) on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti plants 101 trees

You would like to read
New Delhi (India), October 5 (ANI/PNN): Dr. Gaurav Grover, President - New Delhi Social Workers Association (NDSWA), on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the 'Father of our Nation'- Mahatma Gandhi Ji and United Nations International Day of non-violence, organized a tree plantation drive in association with the Delhi Police.
Celebrating the day, 101 trees were planted to help create awareness for our environment and teach all the importance of trees and food forests.
Dr. Grover said, "We are very thankful to His Excellency Fleming Raul Duarte, the Ambassador of Paraguay in India, to become our country partner for this endeavor of ours, and we are highly grateful to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change to have supported us. Tree plantation was done with the help of local MCD, RWA's and who better to include than students themselves from various schools of their environment clubs. We need to share the advantages and benefits of planting trees, their effects on the environment, forest and climate change in India and worldwide. As a matter of fact, this year's theme for world environment day was also ecosystem restoration, and one of the main forms in which ecosystem restoration can take place is planting trees."
A painting competition was also organized to create awareness about Environment, Swachh Bharat and Non-violence, and more than 70 kids participated in it. After which, the winners and participants were all given prizes and certificates of appreciation. The kids and elders present were treated to Ice cream for their tree planting efforts.
To boost the morale of the students, Palka Grover, Chairperson - NDSWA, Fashion Designer Rina Dhaka, H.E. Fleming Duarte, Ambassador of Paraguay to India, BJP leaders - Vijay Jolly and Anil Sharma, Dr. Udit Raj - Ex. Member of Parliament, Celebrity Influencers - Mia Lakra and Shiwali Bhola were present, among others.
Dr. Grover said, "it's imperative that we conserve trees so that our lives aren't adversely affected. So, let's plant a tree today for a better life tomorrow."
