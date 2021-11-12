New Ecommerce Marketplace Skyline.in India Launch

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI/BusinessWire India): SKYLINE INDIA is finally here!

After 2 years of working around the clock, laser focus and dedication, the state-of-the-art marketplace is finally ready to launch this new brand of online shopping.

Skyline is the only marketplace that caters to both wholesale and retail shoppers simultaneously.

Unlike the competition, consumers won't have to log on to two different portals to sell or purchase online products in bulk or individually. (https://www.skyline.in) is a subsidiary to its global branch (https://skylineworld.us), based out of New York, USA. Skyline is scheduled to launch in other regions across the world by the end of 2022 Q1.

Currently, the global portal as well as the Indian one are ready to go for customers and sellers. SKYLINE is excited to offer the LOWEST COMMISSION PER SALE across any other major online eCommerce platform, sometimes a third or a quarter of what other companies are asking.

"Skyline's commission is, bar none, in a category of its own," quoted by Prabhat Chandra, the head of Vendor Operations - SKYLINE INDIA. SKYLINE has already onboarded more than 15,000 sellers throughout India and more than 200,000 products uploaded for both wholesale and retail, with thousands being added each and every day.

For local retail shopping within India, (https://www.skyline.in) is the go to stop for all retail needs, from mobile phones and accessories to the latest fall fashion trends. For all wholesale needs as well as access to retail products from all around the world, skylineworld.com is the only place customers need to be. SKYLINE's goal is to connect small businesses with customers hundreds and sometimes thousands of kilometers away with just a few clicks.

By keeping their commissions low, SKYLINE can basically guarantee that their products are listed at prices that cannot be found anywhere else. Price is in complete control of the seller, which is extra motivation to beat the competition on similar platforms. SKYLINE is also expecting to partner with a brand ambassador in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

